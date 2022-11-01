Read full article on original website
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Auditions Nov. 14-15 for ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’
The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” a popular off-Broadway musical. Auditions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. The show hits the stage in February. Written by...
‘Mustang Power Packs’ daily free snack option for Marble Falls students
Mustang Power Packs, a free grab-and-go meal option, will be available at each campus in the Marble Falls Independent School District starting Monday, Nov. 7. The new program is part of the Child Nutrition Department’s ongoing campaign to promote positive eating habits, said Director of Child Nutrition Maria Manzo.
Mustangs’ season ends with 49-7 loss
The Marble Falls Mustangs (2-8, 0-5 district) couldn’t overcome the athletic talent of the Davenport Wolves (9-1, 4-1 district), losing 49-7 on the road in their final game of the season Nov. 4. A thorough blowout, the Mustangs failed to gain serious momentum through the entirety of the District...
