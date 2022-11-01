ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mustangs’ season ends with 49-7 loss

The Marble Falls Mustangs (2-8, 0-5 district) couldn’t overcome the athletic talent of the Davenport Wolves (9-1, 4-1 district), losing 49-7 on the road in their final game of the season Nov. 4. A thorough blowout, the Mustangs failed to gain serious momentum through the entirety of the District...
