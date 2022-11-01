community connection briefs

Servicemen’s tacos set Wednesday

VIRGINIA—Tacos will be served 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Servicemen’s Club. Tacos are $3.50 and taco salads are $9.

VHS Class of 62 to meet

EVELETH—The Virginia High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at The Rink in Eveleth, 301 Hat Trick Avenue. All classmates and spouses are welcome.

Salvation Army produce truck

HIBBING—The Salvation Army of Hibbing will have their next large produce truck on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Distribution is outside and will begin at 1 p.m. Please do not arrive before 11:30 a.m. No cost, requirements, or registration. Open to all. Watch Facebook (HibbingSa) for further updates the day of distribution. 107 West Howard St, Hibbing; 218-263-5096.

Gilbert VFW burgers Wednesday

GILBERT—The Gilbert VFW will serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers and french fries from 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Single burger and fries $8, double burger and fries $11; eat in or take out.

VHS Class of 72 to meet

VIRGINIA—The Virginia High School Class of 1972 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Adventure’s Restaurant. All classmates and spouses welcome. Text Mary R. at 218-780-7746 or message on Facebook.

East Range SOAR to meet

EVELETH—The Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees covering the Eveleth, Virginia, Hibbing, Chisholm, and west range areas will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at USW Local 6860’s union hall which is located across from the Eveleth City Hall on Pierce Street in Eveleth.

Pet Pictures with Santa

VIRGINIA—The Mesabi Humane Society will have pet pictures with Santa Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4-6:30 p.m. at NorthRidge Community Credit Union. $20 donation, will receive a digital print.

Sons of Norway to meet

VIRGINIA—Sons of Norway Haarfager Lodge #40 will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Virginia City Hall Employee Lunch Room. Tony Norland will share his experiences skiing the Birkebeiner in Norway. Serving Committee: Duane and Sue Gustafson and Arlene Jershe. Anyone interested in Norwegian culture and heritage is invited to attend.

HHS Class of 66 to meet

HIBBING—Hibbing High School Class of 1966 will be meeting for dinner at the Hibbing Elks Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to join us.

MCB holds fall concert

EVELETH—The Mesabi Community Band, under the direction of Bill Lavato and Larry Baker, will hold its Fall Concert on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7p.m. in the historic Eveleth City Auditorium. The band will present marches, light classical and medleys for an enjoyable evening. The band expresses its gratitude to the City of Eveleth for the use of this venue for rehearsals and performances. Admission is a free will donation to go towards the expenses of the band.

Soroptimist Club to meet

VIRGINIA—The Soroptimist Club of Virginia will hold its monthly business meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, at noon in the Natural Harvest meeting room. Please try to make this important meeting!

VHS Class of 67 to meet

EVELETH—VHS class of 1967 will meet for lunch at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, at The Rink restaurant. All classmates and guests are welcome. Please note that this will be the last scheduled luncheon for 2022; we will be continuing again on March 3, 2023, at the Rink. Thanks to all the participants!”

Bake sale in Markham

MARKHAM—The Friends of the Wirtanen Pioneer Farm will have their annual bake sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Colvin Town Hall, 2579 Vermilion Trail (Highway 4) in Markham. Donated baked goods can be brought to the hall Thursday. For further information call Darlene Saumer at 638-2859.

DAV to meet

HIBBING—The DAV Unit 3 and Auxiliary will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Memorial Building Serviceman Quarters. Dinner will be served after the meeting.

Annual Ladies Day

EVELETH—Eveleth Elks will hold their Annual Ladies Day on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come up to Eveleth Elks and enjoy lunch, cocktails, and shopping. Many crafters and home based businesses will be there. For more information call 218-744-9900.{/span}{/span}

ADK Craft sale set

HIBBING—ADK Craft Sale is Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Hibbing National Guard Armory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The armory is across from the Lincoln School at 2310 Brooklyn Drive in Hibbing. This sale is the primary fundraiser for Phi Chapter of ADK. This chapter has been able to give thousands of dollars to students and teachers every year. ADK is an honorary teachers’ organization. There will be over 60 tables with vendors from all over Minnesota and Wisconsin. This amazing sale has crafts, gifts and food. There will be a basket for donations at the door.

Maple Hill craft sale

HIBBING—The Maple Hill Community Club will have a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, Nov. 5, at Maple Hill Hall, located on the corner of Hwy. 73 and Townline Rd. Lots to choose from.

Luncheon and bake sale set

HIBBING—The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing, invite the public to a Luncheon & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured items for sale will be Lefse, Doughnuts, Cookies, and various baked goods. Caesar Chicken Wrap along with delicious pumpkin bars will be offered for lunch. All are welcome.

St. Michael sarma sale

HIBBING—Just in time for deer hunting opener St. Michael Church of Hibbing, 701 E. 40th St. is having a sarma sale. Pick up is on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. $4.00 each. Please order by October 28 by calling Barb (218) 310-0901 or Shari (218) 969-5661.

Slovenian Union to meet

AURORA—The Slovenian Union of America Branch 35 will be meeting on Sunday, November 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Aurora American Legion. New members are welcome. In honor of the Winefest for Slovenia’s St. Martin’s Day, we will do a wine tasting with cheese and crackers. Planning for the Christmas party will be discussed.

Pancake breakfast set

{span}SILICA—The Silica pancake breakfast will be held on Sunday, November 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome.{/span}

{span}Fall{/span} {span}luncheon{/span}

HIBBING—The Women of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Hibbing, invite the public to a Luncheon & Bake Sale on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured items for sale will be Lefse, Doughnuts, Cookies, and various baked goods. Caesar Chicken Wrap along with delicious pumpkin bars will be offered for lunch. All are welcome.

