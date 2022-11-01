Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO