Los Angeles County, CA

Martin Korer
5d ago

…said the male judge that doesn’t know what it feels like to be harassed and goes against what the jury has decided.

Martin Korer
5d ago

The cost of citations are less about showing a wrong doing than punishing the average citizen with ridiculous fines. We want citation reductions too.

2urbangirls.com

Torrance police captain settles retaliation suit

LOS ANGELES – A Torrance police captain has tentatively settled his lawsuit against the city in which he alleged he suffered a backlash when he complained that a former department chief created a hostile work environment by sexually harassing women and making offensive comments. Lawyers for Captain Martin Vukotic...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Expedited trial denied for man suing LA County over shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man who sued Los Angeles County and two sheriff’s deputies, alleging he was left paralyzed during a deputy-involved shooting in 2021 at his Cudahy home, is not entitled to an expedited trial within 120 days, a judge ruled Thursday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hesperia man arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County man – at whose home dozens of illegal firearms lacking serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns,” allegedly were found – was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer. Puleaga...
HESPERIA, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna highlights LASD history of deputy gangs

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has a small lead in the race to be the next Los Angeles County Sheriff over current Sheriff Alex Villanueva, according to a poll by UC Berkley that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll showed Luna with an eight point lead over Villanueva. With the race going down the home stretch, Luna spotlighted the department's long and troubled history of deputy gangs on Thursday while giving a speech in East Los Angeles. He laid out a plan to get rid of the deputy gangs during his final news conference before Election Day. "Unfortunately, we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAFD firefighter wins $1.54 million in retaliation lawsuit

LOS ANGELES – A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two of three suspects in Covina shooting turns themselves in to authorities

COVINA, Calif. – Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Assemblywoman Tina Simone seeks full term to 61st Assembly District

LOS ANGELES – Assemblywoman Tina Simone McKinnor was set for a Tuesday rematch with Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles in her bid to retain her 61st Assembly District seat after the two finished at the top of a June special election, but he has stopped campaigning and instead endorsed his would- be opponent.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County to pay $47M over alleged misconduct by deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff's deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash

TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles man reported missing, possibly headed to Texas

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed by truck in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white...
IRVINE, CA

