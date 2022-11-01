Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
thewindhameagle.com
Before the memory fades: The hauntings on River Road
Ian Dixon was driving home from Westbrook on River Road headed for Raymond. Having just passed the intersection at Anderson Road and approaching the entrance to Smith-Anderson Cemetery, he spotted a blurred figure a short distance ahead crossing the road from right to left toward the cemetery. Dixon slammed on his brakes and lurched forward as the car came to a quick stop.
coast931.com
Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation
A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
WATCH: Traffic Lights Go out in Auburn, Maine and Drivers Don’t Know What to Do
It's one of the basic rules of driver education that so many people just can't seem to remember, or if they do, they choose to ignore it. On Wednesday afternoon, the traffic light at the busy intersection of Center, Turner and Union Streets in Auburn was without power. This intersection has traffic entering it from four different angles with 12 lanes, so it can be a bit of a mess even when the traffic light is functioning.
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
laconiadailysun.com
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia
LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
Gilford woman, dog fatally shot on Halloween in 2010; case remains unsolved
GILFORD, N.H. — Police still don't know who fatally shot a Gilford woman and her dog on Halloween 12 years ago. Officials said Roberta "Bobbie" Miller was found dead in her home on Country Club Road in Gilford on Nov. 1, 2010. Her body was discovered by her son,...
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
Doctors address RSV spike in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
WGME
Backup on 295 due to disabled car on Exit 8
A disabled car on Exit 8 in Portland is causing backups on 295. Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.
mainebiz.biz
Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's
Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
boothbayregister.com
Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs
In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
Comments / 5