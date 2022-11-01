ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
thewindhameagle.com

Before the memory fades: The hauntings on River Road

Ian Dixon was driving home from Westbrook on River Road headed for Raymond. Having just passed the intersection at Anderson Road and approaching the entrance to Smith-Anderson Cemetery, he spotted a blurred figure a short distance ahead crossing the road from right to left toward the cemetery. Dixon slammed on his brakes and lurched forward as the car came to a quick stop.
WINDHAM, ME
coast931.com

Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation

A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

WATCH: Traffic Lights Go out in Auburn, Maine and Drivers Don’t Know What to Do

It's one of the basic rules of driver education that so many people just can't seem to remember, or if they do, they choose to ignore it. On Wednesday afternoon, the traffic light at the busy intersection of Center, Turner and Union Streets in Auburn was without power. This intersection has traffic entering it from four different angles with 12 lanes, so it can be a bit of a mess even when the traffic light is functioning.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia

LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Doctors address RSV spike in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's

Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
FALMOUTH, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs

In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy