Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones Falls, Madison Academy Rises In First Round Of High School Football Playoffs
MADISON- The first round of the high school playoffs are in the record books. For Bob Jones, it’s one-and-done. For Madison Academy, the dream lives on to round two. In the Class 7A matchup between Bob Jones and Hoover, the host Buccaneers led by just one touchdown at halftime, but scored on all five of their possessions in the second half to walk away from the visiting Patriots 45-19. Bob Jones remains winless (0-8) all-time versus Hoover. Meanwhile, in Class 3A, the Mustangs of Madison Academy hosted the Phil Campbell Bobcats and eased to a 49-28 victory and will face Sylvania in round two of the AHSAA post-season play.
Huntsville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rogers High School football team will have a game with Randolph School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WAFF
Royals outfielder gives back to the community ahead of baseball camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No matter where our athletes from North Alabama go, they all make the Tennessee Valley proud. Huntsville’s own Brewer Hicklen is no exception. On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals outfielder and his wife Raegan gave back to a community that gave him so much by providing the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama with a shopping spree.
Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones
Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
Ri Fletcher sparks Hartselle to dominating playoff win over Buckhorn
Ri Fletcher led Hartselle with three touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Tigers beat Buckhorn 52-7 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Fletcher scored on a 61-yard run, a 50-yard punt return and an 85-yard kickoff return to spark Hartselle to a 42-7 halftime lead.
Decatur, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vestavia Hills High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs
Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
wvtm13.com
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
WAAY-TV
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another
A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
WAFF
Albertville community hosts vigil in support of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people held candles, others said prayers, hoping Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie recovers. “He has got to come out of this, he’s got to wake up and we just are praying every single day.”. Steve Guthrie’s wife says he suffered severe brain damage on Friday...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
WAFF
Marshall County Schools go virtual following increase in flu sicknesses
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Schools District has announced that schools will be closed and classes will turn to remote learning. On the district’s website, a message box pops up stating that due to an increase in Flu numbers from staff and students, the schools will be transitioning to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 7 until Thursday, Nov. 10.
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
WAAY-TV
'We are proud of who we are': Huntsville Jewish leader speaks out against rise in antisemitism
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise across the country, leaving many people fearful that hateful statements could lead to violent acts against the Jewish community. The Anti-Defamation League is worried incidents will escalate if celebrities continue to give antisemitism a large platform. "I think a lot of it has to...
North Alabama school system dismisses early, plans virtual day due to flu outbreak
Albertville City Schools dismissed early Thursday as school officials attempt to navigate a flu outbreak. The system announced today it will hold an e-learning day for students, faculty and staff Friday. The early release, the system said, will allow faculty and staff to sanitize the campuses and prepare their lesson...
Comments / 0