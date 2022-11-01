Read full article on original website
Pilot Contract Negotiations With Airlines Turn Sour
Pilots and other airline workers are asking for higher pay in new labor deals. Some recent attempts at deals by the largest U.S. carriers have fallen flat. Airlines are under pressure to combat a pilot shortage while keeping a lid on costs. U.S. airlines are profitable again, and their pilots...
Amazon Pauses Hiring for Corporate Workforce
Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already halted new hires for corporate retail jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has moved quickly to cut costs by ending some projects and shedding warehouse space. Amazon is pausing...
European Stocks Advance to End a Big Week for Earnings and Central Banks; Stoxx 600 Up 1.5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.6% by early afternoon, with basic resources jumping 5.4% to lead gains as almost all...
