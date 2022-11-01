ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens TE Mark Andrews ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Sunday. Andrews, who didn’t practice last week because of knee and shoulder injuries, won’t travel with the team to New Orleans. It’s the first game the All-Pro will miss because of injury in his four-plus years in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos GM Says Who Calls Plays is Nathaniel Hackett’s Decision

With the Denver Broncos on bye, one of the big questions surrounding the 3-5 team is what tweaks, what changes head coach Nathaniel Hackett might make to his operation. With the Broncos' fielding the second-to-worst scoring offense in the NFL, with only the Pittsburgh Steelers and their rookie quarterback behind them, fans and media alike have wondered if Hackett might relinquish play-calling duties and utilize the bye to perhaps get another coach going.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin

FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBPA President CJ McCollum Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, who also serves as the president of the National Basketball Players Association, addressed Kyrie Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent fallout for the first time since the controversy began. Following New Orleans’s loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, McCollum called the...
ATLANTA, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bradley Beal Left Amazed by 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey

Many NBA teams questioned how well Tyrese Maxey’s game could translate to the NBA. As a 19-year-old with one season under his belt at the University of Kentucky, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to getting selected in the 20s during the 2020 NBA Draft. Daryl Morey and...
KENTUCKY STATE

