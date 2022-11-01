Read full article on original website
Adam Thielen Snags 500th Career Reception, Justin Jefferson Catches First TD Since Week 1
All three of the Vikings' top receiving targets have gotten involved in a relatively slow first half for their offense, including a few milestones. In the second quarter, Adam Thielen caught the 500th pass of his career. He's the third Vikings player to ever reach that mark in purple, joining Cris Carter and Randy Moss — two players Thielen looked up to as a kid. That's pretty good company for the Detroit Lakes and Minnesota State Mankato product, who went undrafted way back in 2013.
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Breaking Down the Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Inactive Info
It's pretty much all good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for their game against the Chicago Bears, at least when it comes to those players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. That means the Dolphins will have...
Packers-Lions Inactives: No. 1 Offensive Line Intact
DETROIT – Aaron Rodgers will have his No. 1 offensive line together for the first time this season. He’ll have most of this top weapons, too. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and Christian Watson and outside linebacker Preston Smith – all questionable on Friday, are all active for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9
The Chargers and Falcons will meet Sunday for their Week 9 showdown. As the Chargers look to get back in the win column, they'll have their hands full in overcoming extensive injuries. Meanwhile, the ascending Falcons will get back running back Cordarrelle Patterson following a four week stint on injured reserve.
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted not by injured players, but by rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma again being inactive when the Dolphins decided to go with four wide receivers in the game-day lineup with River Cracraft out because of an illness.
List of Inactives: Panthers at Bengals
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Ian Black at @ian_black14. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Commanders Trail Vikings at Halftime in Defensive Gridlock
Even with a 4-4 record, the Washington Commanders headed into Week 9 on a three-game winning streak as arguably one of the hottest teams in the league. But the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) entered FedEx Field on Sunday equally as hot, and came out looking as such to begin the game.
Broncos S Justin Simmons Fined $10K for Taunting in London
In a very atypical moment, Justin Simmons lost control. In the Denver Broncos Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Simmons let his mouth get the best of him after the whistle, as he was penalized for taunting, which gave the opponent an additional 15 yards. The NFL...
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Nothing has been going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) as of late. The team has lost three straight and five of its last six games entering Sunday afternoon's contest with the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). Regardless, the Buccaneers chose not to make a week at the NFL Trade Deadline a few days ago and the team is also steadily getting healthier. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and others are expected to suit up against the Rams.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates
The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
Injury News, Lineup Decisions and Player Rankings for NFL Sunday
Good morning! I hope you got to enjoy that extra hour of sleep before Sunday’s NFL games begin, especially after a stacked Saturday of sports. The Astros finished off the Phillies in the World Series and Alabama and Clemson both lost, two upsets bound to shake up the College Football Playoff rankings.
Dawgs Back on Top According to Kirk Herbstreit
Saturday was an expectation reset for a lot of people when it came to the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee, fresh off of being ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, was picked as a team of destiny. Kirk Herbstreit, of ESPN's College GameDay and Thursday Night NFL on...
‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Jamal Agnew Is Active, Set To Return
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return man Jamal Agnew will make his return in Week 9, avoiding the inactive list after a week of being limited and day-to-day. Agnew hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. He worked out with the Jaguars on the field before the game before then running routes with the rest of the starting receivers and tight ends and Trevor Lawrence. During warmups, Agnew wore a teal sleeve on his right leg.
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
Commanders WR Dax Milne Scores 1st Career TD; Washington Takes 10-Point Lead
The Washington Commanders are less than 15 minutes away from possibly winning their biggest game of the season, but it's already been a memorable day for wide receiver Dax Milne. In the first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found Milne for his first career touchdown. Milne, the...
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 11 announced
Another frenetic, wild day of college football is in the books after a few dramatic games forced another shake-up in this week's top 25 rankings. Alabama and Tennessee were a pair of top 10 ranked SEC teams and would-be College Football Playoff contenders that went down in upsets on the road.
