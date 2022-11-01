Poe’s presence offers pivotal impact for playoff-bound Cosby

COSBY — Ivy Poe has never known a time when he wasn’t involved in multiple sports.

Baseball. Basketball. Golf. All since Poe was approximately five years old.

Save for two vital factors, Poe’s extracurricular activities would have remained the same until the day that Poe — now a junior at Cosby High School — walked across the stage for graduation.

Except those factors, family and peer pressure, were rather influential.

Now, those reasons have woven together to place Poe in his newest role — as Cosby’s starting quarterback.

How Poe joined the Eagles’ football team

When Levi Cooper returned to Cosby in January of 2022, he came back to fulfill the same offensive coordinator role he had held before leaving for Sevier County years earlier.

From the moment Cooper stepped on campus, he had his eye geared toward one specific athlete he wanted to see on the field: his nephew, Ivy Poe.

“Soon as I got there back in January, I started on him,” said Cooper. “Me being his uncle, I had a little pull. Seeing the type of athlete he was and seeing him on the basketball court and baseball field, I told him, ‘I need you.’”

Poe, whose father is Cooper’s brother, wasn’t keen on the idea at first.

So Cooper’s pitch didn’t land for a couple of months, as the plea lasted from January until mid-April.

Finally, though, a combination of factors yielded Poe’s yes.

First, Cooper promised that Poe could still keep golf as priority and that the football team would “get you when we get you.”

“Obviously golf was a priority because he’s really, really good at it,” Cooper explained.

And the second and third factors?

Persistence and peer pressure — not just from Cooper, but from other Cosby athletes.

“The biggest thing, I think, was the other kids,” Cooper said. “(Wide receiver) Hayden (Green) has been instrumental in helping me get those other basketball guys. So just peer pressure from me and his buddies when he got a taste of it, he enjoyed it.”

Poe may not have enjoyed every aspect of this season, as an ankle sprain in Cosby’s loss to Cloudland left him limping down the fairway in his final golf tournament of the year.

But now that Poe is healthy, his football impact has already registered a major difference.

Injuries, options pivotal in road to starter

Since Poe came out for football in the spring, Cosby’s coaches have wanted to try him at different positions.

His strong right arm made him a logical fit under center.

So, during Cosby’s matchup against Cloudland, the Eagles’ staff decided to give him a shot.

“And then the first time we get him out there, he rolls that ankle,” said Hall.

The result left Poe hobbling the following Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course.

He stuck to his rehab, though, and was throwing during warmups by the time Cosby took the field against Sale Creek over a week ago.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Cosby’s offense.

Hall said that on the Tuesday before the Sale Creek loss, Cosby starting quarterback Tyler Turner became injured.

“Not bad,“ said Hall. “Just a knee and ankle on one leg.”

Given Turner’s importance as a defensive back, Cosby’s coaching staff didn’t want to risk his presence on offense when they had another option in Poe.

And that night, Poe provided the first glimpse into his impact when he led a touchdown drive late in the game.

“We’ve tried to work him in slowly because Tyler has a lot better understanding of the offense,” said Hall. “So trying to get Ivy plenty of reps so he can have a good grasp of the offense to go with that arm.”

The results showed even more this week.

Poe — who is up for 5Star Preps’ Player of the Week after his performance Friday — threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns with eight touches, 43 yards and another score on the ground in Cosby’s Senior Night win over Hancock.

“We knew he had that ability,” said Hall. “We were just hoping he’d get an opportunity to showcase it, and he had a good night.”

Now, the Eagles are hoping Poe will have yet another “good night” this Friday.

His presence certainly aids the offense, which features a few more wrinkles when No. 3 is taking snaps.

“If we can (have Poe at quarterback), Tyler gives us another option at wide receiver that we haven’t had,” said Hall. “We’ve got some good receivers, but Tyler adds some extra speed on the edge.

“We’re excited to see what (Ivy) is able to do now and hoping it adds a little change-up right there. That makes a difference, a team having to prepare for two quarterbacks.”