Lompoc, CA

Old Navy, Smart & Final making plans for Lompoc locations

By Kathrene Herndon
KSBY News
 5 days ago
Old Navy and Smart & Final could be among the list of new businesses opening in Lompoc.

City officials confirm to KSBY that just last week, Old Navy submitted plans to open a store in the vacant spot on the 700 block of H Street between Boot Barn and Aldi where Vons was previously located.

Smart & Final is looking to occupy space at the end of another shopping center along the 1000 block of H Street down the way from Dollar Tree. Big Lots! is also expected to open soon in the same center.

(The spot Smart & Final is looking to occupy in Lompoc)

The City says the plans for Smart & Final go to the planning commission next week and if approved, the store could open within the next two years.

Old Navy has not returned KSBY’s requests for additional details on the proposed Lompoc location.

Two years to open a store. Really. Why so long? It isn't like they have to build a new building. I think the problem is with planning, permitting, approving, and all the other power and control aspects of local governments.

