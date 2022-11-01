RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – Join the Ronceverte Development Corporation (RDC) in celebrating the 2022 Ronceverte Annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Businesses in Ronceverte will be open late for the event and are busy preparing special treats for everyone to enjoy and get into the holiday spirit.

Visitors will get to participate in a business scavenger hunt from Martin and Jones to the armory on Main Street and Edgar Avenue. If people collect all of the items on the scavenger hunt, they will be eligible to be entered into a raffle to win prizes.

“I am thrilled to see the Ronceverte Annual Holiday Open House coming together for another year,” says Kathy King, president of the RDC. “It’s always a fun family night with something for everyone. Come explore some new things along with taking in the return of treasured traditions from open houses past.”

The RDC is currently accepting applications to be a vendor at the armory during the open house. Being a vendor is free, and interested parties are encouraged to apply by emailing ronceverteevents@gmail.com.

“I am so excited to be part of the Ronceverte Annual Holiday Open House,” says Heather Webb, co-owner of This Is Us Salon. “A lot of things have been happening in downtown Ronceverte and owners of current and future businesses are all getting ready to welcome people for the open house. We can’t wait to see everyone this year.”

The RDC welcomes everyone in Greenbrier County to come visit Ronceverte and enjoy the food trucks, carriage rides, Santa photo ops, and tree lighting ceremony happening at 6 p.m. during the Ronceverte Annual Holiday Open House.

The post Ronceverte Annual Holiday Open House set for Dec. 9 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .