Boca Raton, FL

92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton

By Matt Papaycik
 4 days ago
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 1000 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Police said a black sedan traveling east on Northwest 7th Street struck a 92-year-old man who was in the street. The driver then took off and left the scene.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he died on Oct. 28, nearly two weeks later, according to police.

The Boca Raton Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is now investigating the case.

If you know who the driver is or have any information that can help police, call Det. Andrew Crawford at 561-620-6227.

