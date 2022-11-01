NAI Fennelly on Thursday said it negotiated 17,361 square feet of health care leases and sales across central New Jersey in the third quarter of 2022. NAI Fennelly’s transactions include physical therapy, dentistry, neurology and special needs services. Among the largest leases are a 3,802-square-foot lease with a division of Fresenius Medical Care at Whitehorse Executive Center in Hamilton, a 2,464-square-foot lease with Lawrenceville Smiles in Lawrenceville and two leases combining for 4,700 square feet with Kaleidoscope ABA at Whitehorse Executive Center and at 231 Clarksville Road in West Windsor.

