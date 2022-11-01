Read full article on original website
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
NAI Fennelly closes over 17,000 sq. ft. of health care transactions in Q3 2022
NAI Fennelly on Thursday said it negotiated 17,361 square feet of health care leases and sales across central New Jersey in the third quarter of 2022. NAI Fennelly’s transactions include physical therapy, dentistry, neurology and special needs services. Among the largest leases are a 3,802-square-foot lease with a division of Fresenius Medical Care at Whitehorse Executive Center in Hamilton, a 2,464-square-foot lease with Lawrenceville Smiles in Lawrenceville and two leases combining for 4,700 square feet with Kaleidoscope ABA at Whitehorse Executive Center and at 231 Clarksville Road in West Windsor.
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of life science property in Plainsboro
Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday said it arranged the trade of a 44,400-square-foot life science building located at 107 Morgan Lane in Plainsboro. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. C&W’s Frank DiTommaso, David Bernhaut and Andy Merin represented the seller, XBL Realty, in the transaction. The buyer of the...
Persichilli among 4 inducted into Rutgers Hall of Distinguished Alumni
State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was one of four influential Rutgers University graduates inducted into the university’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni on Thursday night in a ceremony held at the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton. Also inducted Thursday night were public policy leader Richard Roper, aerospace technology and engineering...
