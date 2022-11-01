ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NAI Fennelly closes over 17,000 sq. ft. of health care transactions in Q3 2022

NAI Fennelly on Thursday said it negotiated 17,361 square feet of health care leases and sales across central New Jersey in the third quarter of 2022. NAI Fennelly’s transactions include physical therapy, dentistry, neurology and special needs services. Among the largest leases are a 3,802-square-foot lease with a division of Fresenius Medical Care at Whitehorse Executive Center in Hamilton, a 2,464-square-foot lease with Lawrenceville Smiles in Lawrenceville and two leases combining for 4,700 square feet with Kaleidoscope ABA at Whitehorse Executive Center and at 231 Clarksville Road in West Windsor.
Persichilli among 4 inducted into Rutgers Hall of Distinguished Alumni

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was one of four influential Rutgers University graduates inducted into the university’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni on Thursday night in a ceremony held at the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton. Also inducted Thursday night were public policy leader Richard Roper, aerospace technology and engineering...
