Bonnie E. Delarber – age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home. Bonnie was born on June 17, 1948, as a twin, the daughter of Jim and Leona “Maxine” (Luper) Vinyard in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Kansas City MO and attended Van Horn High School. Bonnie married George H. Delarber on February 12th, 1966, in Kansas City, MO. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for the Post Office in Jameson, Mr. Dell’s Foods, The Hub Motel, and Sharp’s BP. Bonnie loved watching birds, particularly hummingbirds. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, and being outside, and had bowled a perfect 300. Bonnie was very active in the Jameson community. She was quick-witted and sarcastic. She will be dearly missed by her family.

JAMESON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO