Holly Hernandez is North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee for November
North Central Missouri College has selected the Trio Administrative Assistant as its Outstanding Employee for November. Holly Hernandez of Princeton has been employed at NCMC for eight months. She is a North Central Missouri College alum and has an Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice. Since her hiring, Hernandez has been streamlining each Trio program’s activities and organization. She has also been completing the Summer Food Service Program for Upward Bound. She wants to continue to better the Student Support Services and Upward Bound programs. In the future, she sees the Trio programs expanding to serve more students.
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
Trenton Middle School has announced its November Students of the Month for the character trait courtesy. Students selected were fifth graders Lillyann Lorenz and Wyatt Curtin, sixth graders Ailine Lao and Preston Huskey, seventh graders Scout Wilson and Gabriel Makovec, and eighth graders Selena Hansen and Gavin Bundridge.
Audio: Sunnyview Nursing Home, a facility that has seen trials and tribulations over the years, but always suceeds in its mission
The Sunnyview Foundation supports the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. It is a 501(c)(3) that can accept donations from the community. Sunnyview Administrator Trish Smith reports the Foundation recently purchased a new minivan for the facility. Smith explains Sunnyview is a county-owned facility, and a lot of small county-owned facilities...
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a food handlers training class next week. The class will be at the Milan Community Center November 10th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Food handlers must attend one training to possess a food handling permit to be in compliance with the...
Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church to once again serve Thanksgiving meals to area residents
The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton will hold its 27th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24th. Dianna Crawford is the pastor’s wife. She says no meals will be served at the church again this year. However, orders are being taken for meals to be delivered or picked up at the church on Thanksgiving Day.
Trenton Rotary Club hear presentation on holiday plans in Trenton
The Trenton Rotary Club November 3rd heard about holiday plans in Trenton. Barb Spencer and Cathie Smith discussed Christmas activities at the Grundy County Museum. They include a visit from Santa Claus November 5th. Children can have their picture taken with Santa, and there will also be other photo op stations.
Once thought lost forever, a graduate of Newtown-Harris school has a treasured class ring returned
A graduate from the class of 2020 of the Newtown Harris School District received a surprise Thursday morning. Hannah Garcia was presented with her high school class ring that went missing this summer while on a trip with her family to a beach at Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville. She reportedly lost the ring while swimming near the shoreline and thought she had lost it forever.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
21 vote absentee on Saturday at Grundy County Courthouse
During special hours Saturday morning at the Grundy County Clerk’s office, 21 people voted absentee for Tuesday’s General Election. That brings to 322 the number of absentees returned to the clerk’s office. Another 23 ballots have been requested but not yet returned. Individuals can vote absentee until...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Comfort Inn and Suites
A fire Saturday morning at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe was contained to one room, although there was smoke and water damage to a hallway and several other rooms. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze after a maintenance crew in the hotel attempted to use a fire extinguisher but were not successful.
Both vehicles demolished in Saturday crash that injures three
Residents of Kirksville and Meadville were hurt Saturday night in Meadville in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle at Highways 139 and 136 in Meadville. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Jaidrian Kasey of Meadville, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate...
Obituary & Services: Bonnie E. Delarber
Bonnie E. Delarber – age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home. Bonnie was born on June 17, 1948, as a twin, the daughter of Jim and Leona “Maxine” (Luper) Vinyard in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Kansas City MO and attended Van Horn High School. Bonnie married George H. Delarber on February 12th, 1966, in Kansas City, MO. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for the Post Office in Jameson, Mr. Dell’s Foods, The Hub Motel, and Sharp’s BP. Bonnie loved watching birds, particularly hummingbirds. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, and being outside, and had bowled a perfect 300. Bonnie was very active in the Jameson community. She was quick-witted and sarcastic. She will be dearly missed by her family.
Car travels through T-intersection in Gallatin injuring woman from Iberia
An Iberia resident was hurt early Saturday in Gallatin when the car she was driving traveled through the T-intersection of highways 13 and 6, went down an embankment and hit a ditch. Eighty-four-year-old Betty Schulze was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The car was northbound on...
Resident of Greentop injured in Saturday crash
A Greentop resident received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on a country road in northern Adair County. Thirty-four-year-old Sagan Rae was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The accident happened Saturday morning approximately two miles northwest of the community of...
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
Obituary: Robert E. Jones
Robert E. Jones, 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:32 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence. His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Mr. Jones was born March 24, 1951, in Fayette, Missouri...
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Ridgeway woman injured in Highway 136 crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road and hit an embankment near Bethany the morning of November 4th. An ambulance took 28 year old Brooke Magee to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. The SUV...
Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested
The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
