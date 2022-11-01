Casting is underway for Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man, and it’s already insanely interesting. News broke recently that Aquaman breakout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would star as the title character Simon Williams, a stuntman and actor with incredible ionic powers, and now it would seem Breaking Bad favorite Bob Odenkirk is in talks to play his manager. If this comes to fruition, Wonder Man would be coming out of the gate with two top-tier talents on board. Yet, it is a little odd to think that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel would sign such massively gifted performers for minor characters. Abdul-Mateen II would, of course, be around for the long haul, likely joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a few projects. Odenkirk appearing in the role of “Wonder Man’s agent,” however, almost feels like a downgrade following an award-worthy stretch on Better Call Saul. That is unless there’s more to the character than initially meets the eye.

