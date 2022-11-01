ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

WOOD

The Woods celebrating fall during Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights. The district championships were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog

A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store. (Nov. 3, 2022) Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog. A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022) Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

News 8 Daybreak

Caledonia tops Rockford in 2OT for OK-Red Championship. The Caledonia Fighting Scots are OK-Red champions after surviving a double-overtime thriller against the Rockford (Nov. 4, 2022) Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Allegan Co. homicide. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Enjoy prehistoric fun this weekend at Jurassic Quest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back and bigger and better than ever! Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Knapp Orthodontics talks Angel Tree & new office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Knapp Orthodontics offers more than just a great orthodontic experience. They also work hard to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Most recently, they showed The Greatest Showman with treats and a giveaway to thank patients and community members. Starting today through December 15th, you can stop into their location or email them if you’d like to give a gift to an Angel Tree Child or Teen and then you can drop off the gift or order online to ship directly to their office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Ask Ellen: How true is the "red sky at night" saying?

One viewer asks, is there any truth to the "red sky at night, sailors take delight red sky in the morning sailors take warning"? (Nov. 5, 2022) Ask Ellen: How true is the “red sky at night” saying?. One viewer asks, is there any truth to the "red...
WALKER, MI
WOOD

Opening date set for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The City of Grand Rapids has announced the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open Friday, Nov. 25 and will be back at full capacity this year. (Nov. 3, 2022) Opening date set for Rosa Parks...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ladies Night is back at Ashley HomeStore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this year there was a great event hosted by Ashley HomeStore! Once again, they’re hosting their Ladies Night next weekend with a holiday twist. It’ll be a chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping as well as a chance to get some inspiration with their in-store decorating demos. There will also be live music, vendors, food, wine and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

