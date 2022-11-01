Read full article on original website
WOOD
The Woods celebrating fall during Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights. The district championships were...
Fox17
Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
WOOD
Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog
A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store. (Nov. 3, 2022) Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog. A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes...
WOOD
Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022) Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: Simple Treasures thrift store moves to new location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store Simple Treasures has moved to a new and larger location. The thrift store is now located on 311 W. Kilgore in Portage formally occupied by Lee's Sporting Goods. The new location provides more space for the thrift store and an...
WOOD
News 8 Daybreak
Caledonia tops Rockford in 2OT for OK-Red Championship. The Caledonia Fighting Scots are OK-Red champions after surviving a double-overtime thriller against the Rockford (Nov. 4, 2022) Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Allegan Co. homicide. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a...
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
WOOD
Enjoy prehistoric fun this weekend at Jurassic Quest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back and bigger and better than ever! Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
WOOD
Knapp Orthodontics talks Angel Tree & new office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Knapp Orthodontics offers more than just a great orthodontic experience. They also work hard to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Most recently, they showed The Greatest Showman with treats and a giveaway to thank patients and community members. Starting today through December 15th, you can stop into their location or email them if you’d like to give a gift to an Angel Tree Child or Teen and then you can drop off the gift or order online to ship directly to their office.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
WOOD
Ask Ellen: How true is the "red sky at night" saying?
One viewer asks, is there any truth to the "red sky at night, sailors take delight red sky in the morning sailors take warning"? (Nov. 5, 2022) Ask Ellen: How true is the “red sky at night” saying?. One viewer asks, is there any truth to the "red...
WOOD
Opening date set for Rosa Parks Circle ice rink
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The City of Grand Rapids has announced the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open Friday, Nov. 25 and will be back at full capacity this year. (Nov. 3, 2022) Opening date set for Rosa Parks...
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
WOOD
Ladies Night is back at Ashley HomeStore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this year there was a great event hosted by Ashley HomeStore! Once again, they’re hosting their Ladies Night next weekend with a holiday twist. It’ll be a chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping as well as a chance to get some inspiration with their in-store decorating demos. There will also be live music, vendors, food, wine and so much more.
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
California-based cannabis brand opening new location in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY will be opening its second Michigan location in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening at 5303 Portage Road will feature a 50% discount from 10 a.m. to noon...
Here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – There’s always plenty of fun things going on around Grand Rapids on the weekends – you just have to know where to find it. To plan your fun weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, we’ve rounded up our top five picks of cool events around town this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
WOOD
Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion in Grand Rapids
For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the industry with hands-on experience. (Nov. 4, 2022) Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion …. For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to...
