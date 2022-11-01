ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Egypt faces criticism over crackdown on activists ahead of COP27 climate summit

CNN — Egypt is facing a barrage of criticism over what rights group say is a crackdown on protests and activists, as it prepares to host the COP27 climate summit starting Sunday. Rights groups have accused the Egyptian government of arbitrarily detaining activists after Egyptian dissidents abroad called for...
WRAL

Putin signs law to mobilize Russian citizens convicted of serious crimes

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize. This makes it possible...
WRAL

Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when asked en route...
WRAL

Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital

BAGHDAD — More than two dozen people were injured, including the head of Iraq’s civil defense directorate, when a commercial building in the capital caught fire and then collapsed Sunday, authorities and the state news agency reported. The official Iraqi News Agency said the civil defense director, Maj....
WRAL

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up a first small...
WRAL

Labor Secretary says Congress needs to block rail strikes without new deals

CNN — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says he hopes negotiators between railroads and some rail unions can reach new labor deals and avert a possible strike. But he said without a deal he expects Congress will step in and impose contracts on the unhappy rank-and-file union members. The statement...
WRAL

Nightclub fire kills 13 in Russia after fireworks possibly set off inside venue

CNN — At least 13 people were killed Saturday in a nightclub fire in the Russian city of Kostroma that officials believe was possibly started by a clubber letting off fireworks. The police have already identified and detained the suspect, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media website.
WRAL

China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe

BEIJING — A deputy governor of China's central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei in...
Reuters

Dollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
WRAL

Stocks in Hong Kong log best week in more than a decade

CNN — Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict "zero-Covid" policy any time soon?. Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push...
WRAL

Is the economy improving? Days before the midterms, no one has a good answer

CNN — As the United States prepares for pivotal midterm elections, a raft of conflicting headlines — layoffs at Big Tech, volatile stock markets, a central bank hell-bent on bringing the pain to tackle inflation — are muddying the answer to a simple question: Is the economy improving?
WRAL

China's rocket booster falls from space, crash lands in the Pacific Ocean

CNN — The charred remnants of a rocket booster plunged uncontrolled back to Earth Friday morning, an event decried in the West as an irresponsibly risky move by the China National Space Administration. The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according...

