Family fears for life of rapper they say was violently arrested after encouraging Iranians to protest
CNN — "Someone's crime was that her hair was flowing in the wind. Someone's crime was that he or she was brave and were outspoken." These lyrics could cost Iranian rap artist Toomaj Salehi his life. In any other country he could have easily rapped about the day-to-day problems facing his countrymen without consequence.
Egypt faces criticism over crackdown on activists ahead of COP27 climate summit
CNN — Egypt is facing a barrage of criticism over what rights group say is a crackdown on protests and activists, as it prepares to host the COP27 climate summit starting Sunday. Rights groups have accused the Egyptian government of arbitrarily detaining activists after Egyptian dissidents abroad called for...
Putin signs law to mobilize Russian citizens convicted of serious crimes
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize. This makes it possible...
Zelensky accuses Moscow of energy 'terrorism' as Russian strikes knock out power for millions
CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of "energy terrorism" after Moscow's repeated attacks on key infrastructure knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people. About 450,000 households across Kyiv were without electricity on Friday as power outages across the country continue, according to the city's...
Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when asked en route...
Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital
BAGHDAD — More than two dozen people were injured, including the head of Iraq’s civil defense directorate, when a commercial building in the capital caught fire and then collapsed Sunday, authorities and the state news agency reported. The official Iraqi News Agency said the civil defense director, Maj....
North Korea says South Korea-U.S. exercises were open, dangerous provocation -KCNA
SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill," and it had responded with measures simulating striking their air bases and warplanes, state media KCNA said.
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up a first small...
Labor Secretary says Congress needs to block rail strikes without new deals
CNN — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says he hopes negotiators between railroads and some rail unions can reach new labor deals and avert a possible strike. But he said without a deal he expects Congress will step in and impose contracts on the unhappy rank-and-file union members. The statement...
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here's what to watch at COP27
CNN — As global leaders converge in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN's annual climate summit, researchers, advocates and the United Nations itself are warning the world is still wildly off-track on its goal to halt global warming and prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Over the...
Nightclub fire kills 13 in Russia after fireworks possibly set off inside venue
CNN — At least 13 people were killed Saturday in a nightclub fire in the Russian city of Kostroma that officials believe was possibly started by a clubber letting off fireworks. The police have already identified and detained the suspect, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media website.
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
BEIJING — A deputy governor of China's central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei in...
Dollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
Stocks in Hong Kong log best week in more than a decade
CNN — Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict "zero-Covid" policy any time soon?. Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push...
What are 'emissions?' What is 'net zero?' Here are the climate change terms you should know
CNN — The whole world seems to be talking about the climate crisis, thanks to months of wild weather and new science showing that we need to act quicker than we previously thought to avoid the worst consequences. As global leaders meet in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm...
Is the economy improving? Days before the midterms, no one has a good answer
CNN — As the United States prepares for pivotal midterm elections, a raft of conflicting headlines — layoffs at Big Tech, volatile stock markets, a central bank hell-bent on bringing the pain to tackle inflation — are muddying the answer to a simple question: Is the economy improving?
China's rocket booster falls from space, crash lands in the Pacific Ocean
CNN — The charred remnants of a rocket booster plunged uncontrolled back to Earth Friday morning, an event decried in the West as an irresponsibly risky move by the China National Space Administration. The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according...
