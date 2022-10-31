Read full article on original website
First-of-its-kind computer model simulates a clinical trial evaluating two Alzheimer’s drugs
An estimated 6.2 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease. The national Alzheimer's Association predicts that number to grow to 13.8 million by 2060, barring the development of medical breakthroughs that would prevent, slow or cure the debilitating disease. Scientists may be one step closer to...
Researchers provide insights on how to overcome resistance in cancer therapy
The latest developmental drugs, particularly for the use in oncology, rely on the targeted degradation of harmful pathogenic proteins. In a recent study, researchers at CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the University of Dundee (UK) identify potential resistance mechanisms and provide insights on how to overcome them.
New mathematical model could aid in assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer
A Rochester Institute of Technology scientist helped develop a new mathematical model that could aid doctors and patients assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer. Assistant Professor Nourridine Siewe from RIT's School of Mathematical Sciences is the lead author on a paper published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology outlining the new method.
Vaccination with senescent cells could be a possible therapy against cancer
Cancer cells have a series of features that allow the immune system to identify and attack them. However, these same cells create an environment that blocks immune cells and protects the tumor. This means that immune cells cannot reach the cancer cells to remove them. The scientific community has been working for years to increase the effectiveness of the immune system against cancer by using vaccines based on dead tumor cells.
Inflammation increases the expression of risk gene in first-episode schizophrenia patients
Schizophrenia patients have fewer connections between nerve cells. This is believed to be caused by genetic risk variants leading to an excessive elimination of nerve cell connections by the immune cells of the brain. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet now report in Nature Communications that the levels of protein from the relevant risk gene are elevated in first-episode patients and that inflammation further increases the expression of the risk gene.
Many middle-aged adults unlikely to participate in dementia prevention clinical trials
Right now, drug companies and university-based teams are working urgently to find and test new medications that could prevent or slow the decline of brain function in older adults. But a new study suggests they’ll need to work harder to find volunteers for their clinical trials. Only 12% of...
Molecular drug transporters could improve treatment of cancers and other diseases
A team of Canadian researchers from Université de Montréal has designed and validated a new class of drug transporters made of DNA that are 20,000 times smaller than a human hair and that could improve how cancers and other diseases are treated. Reported in a new study in...
Contrastive learning model can detect lung damage in long-COVID patients
For patients dealing with lingering respiratory symptoms from the novel coronavirus, a chest X-ray can reveal only so much. The two-dimensional (2D) scans simply can't distinguish compromised lung function. For that diagnosis, a more expensive, three-dimensional (3D) technique called a CT scan is necessary. Yet many medical clinics in the...
Novel platform allowing universal off-the-shelf T and NK cell access shows potential for immunotherapies
Recent advances in immunotherapy for cancer have stimulated a plethora of studies aimed at developing T cells (white blood cells) and Natural Killer (NK) cells (immune cells with enzymes that can kill tumor cells or cells infected with a virus) in-vitro from pluripotent stem cells-;cells that are able to self-renew by dividing and developing into the three primary groups of cells that make up a human body.
New insights into the dynamic inner world of the human immune system
As researchers glean new insights into the dynamic inner world of the human immune system, it has become increasingly clear that mitochondria are critical regulators of how our bodies respond to disease. Beyond their traditional job as "powerhouses of the cell," mitochondria play key roles in the lives -; and...
Dietary inulin fiber can promote allergy-related type of inflammation in the gut and lungs
A type of dietary fiber called inulin, commonly used in health supplements and known to have certain anti-inflammatory properties, can also promote an allergy-related type of inflammation in the lung and gut, and other parts of the body, according to a preclinical study from researchers in the Friedman Center for Nutrition and Inflammation and Jill Roberts Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and in the Boyce Thompson Institute on Cornell's Ithaca campus.
Researchers shed light on the key functions of innate immune cells
Inflammation and increased mucus production are typical symptoms of worm infections and allergies. This immune response involves our innate immune cells, but their exact functions are not yet fully understood. A research team from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin has now shed light on the key tasks that these cells perform. In the study, which has been published in the journal Nature, the researchers also identify potential therapeutic approaches for the treatment of allergies.
Personalized approach to kidney disease screening for T1D patients could enable earlier disease detection
Taking a personalized approach to kidney disease screening for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease (CKD) goes undetected, according to a new analysis performed by the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study group, which is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
New evaluation data shows the clinical utility of SOPHiA DDM Dx HRD Solution
SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, debuted new data at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress as part of a poster (#PA-065) presented by Prof. Alexandre Harlé of the Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, France. The results show an evaluation of Homologous Recombination (HRD) detection supported by a deep learning algorithm in a clinical cohort of ovarian cancer patients treated with a PARP inhibitor. The new evaluation data show the clinical utility of the SOPHiA DDM™ Dx HRD Solution for accurate HRD testing.
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
Novel monoclonal antibodies NA8 and NE12 can neutralize most SARS-CoV-2 variants and Omicron subvariants
In a recent study published in Cell Reports, researchers generated and characterized two monoclonal antibodies (NA8 and NE12) that target the receptor binding domain of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein and exhibit neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. Background. Although the rapid development...
The use of wearable health devices by cardiovascular disorder patients and those at an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders in the US
In a recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers evaluated the usage of WHDs (wearable health devices) by cardiovascular (CVS) disorder patients and those at an increased risk of CVS disorders in the United States (US). Background. WHDs are automated devices...
Study determines the diagnostic utility of liver stiffness measurement
Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae. Their study, published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology, refutes concerns about the accuracy of these tests and recommends actions for individual disease follow-up.
Parental discord linked to children's genetic risk for alcohol problems
Parents can transmit a genetic risk for alcohol problems to their children not only directly, but also indirectly via genetically influenced aspects of the home environment, such as marital discord or divorce, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that children's exposure to parents' relationship...
Study uncovers a novel instructive role for the entorhinal cortex
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP). The study, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, professor at Baylor, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Duncan NRI investigator, reveals how the entorhinal cortex (EC) sends instructive signals to the hippocampus -; the brain region critical for spatial navigation, memory encoding, and consolidation -; and directs it to specifically re-organize the location and activity of a specific subset of its neurons to achieve altered behavior in response to its changing environment and spatial cues.
