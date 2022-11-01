Ronnie Lee Grammer, 79 of Muldraugh, died Wednesday (11/02) at his residence. He is survived by four children, Brett Anthony,Branden Lee and Christopher Matthew Grammer as well as Rhonda Renee Grammer-Majors ; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Eugene and Harold Clyde Grammer. Funeral services will be held at 2 Eastern time Saturday (11/05) at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Garnettsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, and from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.

MULDRAUGH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO