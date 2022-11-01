Read full article on original website
Beshear: Budget Surplus Projected For Next Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023. He calls it a sign of economic strength even as the country struggles with inflation. The state’s General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during the current fiscal year. That would be up nearly 3% from the prior year. Beshear said Thursday that would result in a revenue surplus exceeding $1.3 billion by the end of the fiscal year next June 30. The Democratic governor pointed to the fiscal projections to continue pushing for his education priorities.
Hardinsburg Rotary Club Radio Auction
It’s time for the annual Hardinsburg Rotary Club Radio Auction here on WXBC! This year’s auction can be heard on Monday, November 14th following the 4pm news or you can stop by the Breckinridge County Board of Education Annex on Bank Street for YOUR chance to get in on some great deals, with proceed benefitting Rotary-supported charities. The Hardinsburg Rotary Club Radio Auction…Monday, November 14th on the Voice of Breckinridge County….104.3, the River!
Helen Bland Bradshaw
Helen Bland Bradshaw, age 89 of Louisville, KY died November 3, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville. She is survived by her husband Roy Bradshaw of Louisville, KY; a sister, Alice Hendrick of Hardinsburg, KY; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery on Monday at 11 AM under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
REMINDER: Mental Health 5K Run On Saturday Morning
HARDINSBURG (11/05/22) – A 5K run to draw attention to Mental Health issues is scheduled for this morning in Hardinsburg. The event begins at 8:30 this morning from the Communicare parking lot on Fairgrounds Road. Entry fee is the purchase of a t-shirt. Motorists driving the area this morning should be aware and drive with caution.
Election Coverage
Join 104.3 for the Election coverage Tuesday, November 8th starting with updates in the 5pm (Central) hour, then local returns just after 6pm. Coverage is brought to you by First State Bank, Brandenburg Telecom and Barr Realty and Auction Company, Inc.
Early In-Person Voting At County Courthouse Begins Thursday
UNDATED (11/03/22) – Today marks the first of three days of early, in-person “no excuse” voting for Tuesday’s General Election. Voting will be available in the basement of the Breckinridge County Courthouse from 8am to 4pm today, tomorrow and Saturday. WXBC will have coverage of the...
UofL Basketball Program Escapes Major Sanctions In NCAA Probe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An independent panel has placed the Louisville basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process also declined to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA. Former Cardinals assistant coaches Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson received two-year show-cause orders for Level I violations.
Ronnie Lee Grammer
Ronnie Lee Grammer, 79 of Muldraugh, died Wednesday (11/02) at his residence. He is survived by four children, Brett Anthony,Branden Lee and Christopher Matthew Grammer as well as Rhonda Renee Grammer-Majors ; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Eugene and Harold Clyde Grammer. Funeral services will be held at 2 Eastern time Saturday (11/05) at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Garnettsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, and from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Robert Louis Hockman
Robert Louis Hockman, age 86, of Webster, died Thursday (11/3), at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife: Kimberly; two sons: William Hockman and Boyd Hockman and a sister: Glody Kenley; seven grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday (11/9) at the Hager Funeral Home with burial will follow in Marve Bennett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 until 6 PM ET Tuesday (11/8) and after 9 AM ET Wednesday (11/9) at the funeral home.
