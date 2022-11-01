ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 9,000 people in Stanly County have already voted

With early voting almost finished, the number of in-person and mail-in absentee ballots is outpacing 2018 midterm election numbers. Early voting began Oct. 20 and lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday, for a total of 13 days. That’s three fewer than 2018, but it hasn’t affected turnout so far, election data show. People can vote in-person at the Stanly County Commons and the Locust Town Center.
Stanly County Schools receives around $800,000 in safety grants

Stanly County Schools recently received two grants to help bolster school security totaling almost $800,000, officials announced during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The district received $457,326 from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. This money in part will go to ensure each school has...
Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home

Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
Direct Pack to build new facility, add 100 jobs in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Yet another Richmond County manufacturer is planning to expand and add new jobs. Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler announced Thursday afternoon that Direct Pack, Inc. will construct a new 200,000 square-foot building to house a PET — polyethylene terephthalate, a recyclable plastic used in packaging — wash line that “will process recycled PET bottles and thermoforms” bought from material recovery facilities from the Carolinas and Georgia.
County Crime Report: Nov. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
