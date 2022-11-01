Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
More than 9,000 people in Stanly County have already voted
With early voting almost finished, the number of in-person and mail-in absentee ballots is outpacing 2018 midterm election numbers. Early voting began Oct. 20 and lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday, for a total of 13 days. That’s three fewer than 2018, but it hasn’t affected turnout so far, election data show. People can vote in-person at the Stanly County Commons and the Locust Town Center.
WBTV
North Carolina State Board of Elections director talks election security ahead of midterm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many voters across Charlotte are casting their ballots early for convenience. “Just kinda wanted to get it done with,” one voter said when talking about why they voted early. Whether voting early or on Election Day, North Carolina State Board of Election (NCSBE) Executive Director...
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
NC ballot lists a candidate who had died. What state law says about it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I went to go vote today and got my sticker and all, but there was something on my ballot I had never seen before. It was the name of a candidate that had died. Stanley M. Elrod, a Republican candidate for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board...
carolinajournal.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
N.C. House District Democrat candidate accused of using false ads against her GOP opponent, Brian Echevarria,. The mailer and TV ads, falsely claim Echevarria was arrested and had a mugshot, while Diamond Staton-Williams was herself convicted of lying to a police officer. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper appears in the TV...
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
Ch. 9 on the campaign trail with Senate candidate Ted Budd
CHARLOTTE — For candidates on the ballot this fall -- regardless of the race they’re running in or their party affiliation -- one of the most effective ways to gain votes is getting out and talking with people in the community. Channel 9 went on the campaign trail...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Schools receives around $800,000 in safety grants
Stanly County Schools recently received two grants to help bolster school security totaling almost $800,000, officials announced during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The district received $457,326 from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. This money in part will go to ensure each school has...
Midterm Elections: Breaking down the U.S. House of Representatives in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians are headed to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. Voters will elect candidates to serve in the U.S. House, one from each of the state's 14 U.S. House districts. Here are the candidates that residents in the Charlotte area are voting on.
Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home
Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
New stretch of Winston-Salem beltway eastern loop to open Monday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Winston-Salem […]
Direct Pack to build new facility, add 100 jobs in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM — Yet another Richmond County manufacturer is planning to expand and add new jobs. Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler announced Thursday afternoon that Direct Pack, Inc. will construct a new 200,000 square-foot building to house a PET — polyethylene terephthalate, a recyclable plastic used in packaging — wash line that “will process recycled PET bottles and thermoforms” bought from material recovery facilities from the Carolinas and Georgia.
More Richmond County railroad closures slated for December
Southern Commercial Development on Thursday announced another round of railroad crossing closures for early December. The company, which handles traffic control for CSX Transportation, announced that a rail gang would be coming into Richmond County for about three weeks. A map shows that the crossing on Marks Creek Church Road,...
Amid racist incidents in North Carolina, experts see increase in hate speech posts on social media
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 recently shared two local examples of hate speech posted on TikTok, but experts who monitor social media sites are sounding the alarm, saying there’s an increase in posts involving hate speech. One of the posts involved two high school students. The other involved a...
County Crime Report: Nov. 4
ROCKINGHAM — At 4:04 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Trinidad. DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 7:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patton Street Extension on Dobbins Heights following a report of a suspect refusing to leave a residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Yasmin Shama Swinney.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
Comments / 0