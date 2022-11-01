ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Dothan man found guilty in murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman over four years ago. Joe Duncan has been sentenced to life without parole. Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at her home four years ago. On Thursday, the defense...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
wdhn.com

ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two arrests made in drug investigation, HCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation by the HCSO has led to two drug-related arrests, one suspect accused and charged with drug trafficking carrying a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. On October 28, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ran a narcotics investigation around the Wicksburg...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Man charged with assault after allegedly wielding a knife at a woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On October 26th, Dothan Police were called to Southeast Health where a woman was being treated for numerous cuts. That woman told police that she was visiting 64-year-old Kenneth Phil Shoemake in the 500 block of North Herring Street when Shoemake allegedly began swinging a knife at her.
DOTHAN, AL
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wdhn.com

Dothan man charged with edged weapon assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Dothan Police responded to the 800 block of Bayshore Avenue for an alleged edged weapon assault. There a victim was found with cut wounds on the arm and side and was later taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 3, 2022

John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested, accused of rape, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being accused of sexually assaulting a woman, a Dothan man was arrested on a rape charge Sunday afternoon, according to Dothan Police Department. According to Dothan Police Department Lieutenant Ronald Hall, Adrian Antwann Jett,40, is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent. The crime was reported to the DPD and after an investigation took place and interviews were conducted with both Jett and the victim, Jett was taken into custody.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified in deadly church crash

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash took the life of a Dothan man after running into a wall, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy