wdhn.com
Dothan man found guilty in murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman over four years ago. Joe Duncan has been sentenced to life without parole. Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at her home four years ago. On Thursday, the defense...
wdhn.com
A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
wdhn.com
Ashford man now in Dothan Police custody after alleged July crime spree, DPD
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—An Ashford man has been released into Dothan Police Department custody to face sixteen charges after being accused of a crime spree in July, per the DPD. Ryan Lee Cinfici, 41, of Ashford, was arrested in July after being caught in Dale County. According to Sergeant...
wdhn.com
Florida man arrested in Geneva, accused of drug trafficking among other charges, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A Graceville man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug-related charges, per the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, November 2, Geneva Police officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 500 Block of North Azalea Street, across the street from Geneva High School. According...
wdhn.com
Witnesses take the stand in the murder case of a 91-year-old Dothan woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Day two of trial has wrapped up in the case of Joe Edward Duncan who is charged in the murder of Mable Fowler at her home in Dothan 4 years ago. Fowler lived in the 600 block of Hodgesville Road in Dothan. Mary Williams, a...
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
wdhn.com
After almost two hours of arguments, a murder trial verdict will have to wait until Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The verdict in the trial of a Dothan man accused of killing a woman in her home and robbing her will have to wait another day, after almost 2 hours of closing arguments on Thursday. Joe Duncan is accused of killing 91-year-old Mable Fowler at...
Troy Messenger
ALEA arrests suspect in Elba School threat
According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an arrest has been made in connection to a threat made on Elba City Schools in Coffee County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools at approximately 8 a.m., according to the release. The suspect associated with the threat is currently in custody by officers and is being interview. The name of the suspect has not been released.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
donalsonvillenews.com
Donalsonville Police Officer charged with witness influencing in Miller County
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing felony charges of witness influencing in Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler turned herself in to authorities and was arrested in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County Jail and released on her own recognizance.
wdhn.com
Two arrests made in drug investigation, HCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation by the HCSO has led to two drug-related arrests, one suspect accused and charged with drug trafficking carrying a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. On October 28, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ran a narcotics investigation around the Wicksburg...
wdhn.com
Man charged with assault after allegedly wielding a knife at a woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On October 26th, Dothan Police were called to Southeast Health where a woman was being treated for numerous cuts. That woman told police that she was visiting 64-year-old Kenneth Phil Shoemake in the 500 block of North Herring Street when Shoemake allegedly began swinging a knife at her.
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
wdhn.com
Dothan man charged with edged weapon assault
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Dothan Police responded to the 800 block of Bayshore Avenue for an alleged edged weapon assault. There a victim was found with cut wounds on the arm and side and was later taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police...
Florida Man Arrested For Halloween Stabbing
A Florida man is behind bars after an altercation led to a stabbing on Halloween, according to deputies. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Graceville. When deputies arrived, they located the victim who had several lacerations on
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 3, 2022
John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested, accused of rape, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being accused of sexually assaulting a woman, a Dothan man was arrested on a rape charge Sunday afternoon, according to Dothan Police Department. According to Dothan Police Department Lieutenant Ronald Hall, Adrian Antwann Jett,40, is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent. The crime was reported to the DPD and after an investigation took place and interviews were conducted with both Jett and the victim, Jett was taken into custody.
wdhn.com
Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
wdhn.com
Victim identified in deadly church crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash took the life of a Dothan man after running into a wall, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was driving through an intersection on Memphis Church Road when he struck a curb and hit the side of the Memphis Church Building. Edwards was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
