Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: CrasheS
2022-11-05@10:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– 3 separate crashes, one right after the other. First, a crash on Ellsworth Street, then a crash at East Washington Avenue, and now a pedestrian struck in the 200 block of Broadbridge Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Stabbing
2022-11-05@7:02pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a stabbing on West Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
sheltonherald.com
Norwalk home burglarized while residents were sleeping, police say
NORWALK — Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred overnight Wednesday. Police could not say Friday whether any of the incidents were related. Residents of one Kermit Street home said they were asleep when their residence was burglarized. Norwalk police said they received a report of the residential burglary...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
trumbulltimes.com
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
Driver Charged With DUI After Car Crashes Into Front Yard Of Middlefield Residence, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for alleged DUI after crashing his Toyota Camry into the front yard of a home. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 12:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 in the town of Middlefield on Baileyville Road. According to Connecticut State Police, Hartford County resident Paul...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Danbury Mayor: We’re not Going to Make it Easy for Weed Retailers
When the State CT made recreational marijuana legal, they framed it with an out for individual municipalities. Each city and town in Connecticut, could decide to welcome, or disallow recreational cannabis businesses on their own. Some communities came out and decided against it, right away. Other towns put a moratorium on the manner and a brave few were ready and willing. Danbury had a moratorium at first, and then decided to move forward, carefully.
Man Charged With Illegal Gun Possession After Crash In Litchfield County
A Connecticut man has been charged with illegal gun possession after state police found a loaded gun while investigating a crash. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the town of Norfolk. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a crash on...
Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
Suspect Nabbed In Brazen, Broad-Daylight Attempted Robbery Outside Greenwich Avenue Apple Store
A 20-year-old man was extradited to Fairfield County for allegedly taking part in a strong robbery of a brother and sister in the summer in front of an Apple store. The original incident took place in Greenwich on Monday, July 18, on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Geraldo Morales,...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired
2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
