Bridgeport News: CrasheS

2022-11-05@10:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– 3 separate crashes, one right after the other. First, a crash on Ellsworth Street, then a crash at East Washington Avenue, and now a pedestrian struck in the 200 block of Broadbridge Road.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Stabbing

2022-11-05@7:02pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a stabbing on West Street.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
DERBY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Norwalk home burglarized while residents were sleeping, police say

NORWALK — Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred overnight Wednesday. Police could not say Friday whether any of the incidents were related. Residents of one Kermit Street home said they were asleep when their residence was burglarized. Norwalk police said they received a report of the residential burglary...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Mayor: We’re not Going to Make it Easy for Weed Retailers

When the State CT made recreational marijuana legal, they framed it with an out for individual municipalities. Each city and town in Connecticut, could decide to welcome, or disallow recreational cannabis businesses on their own. Some communities came out and decided against it, right away. Other towns put a moratorium on the manner and a brave few were ready and willing. Danbury had a moratorium at first, and then decided to move forward, carefully.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Purple fentanyl drug seized in Hartford traffic stop

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday. State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car. […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired

2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV.
