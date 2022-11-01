ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two teenagers taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Warr Acres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near Warr Acres. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Rockwell Avenue. A 14-year-old boy was shot twice, and a teenage girl was shot once.
WARR ACRES, OK
okcfox.com

Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

