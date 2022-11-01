ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF alumnus becomes chairman of Orange County Disability Advisory Board

When a college student graduates, they often spend the next several years trying to pave a way to their career and navigate real-world independence. Most do not find themselves as chairman of a county government board within two years. UCF alum Taylor Duffy, however, became a light for the 4.5...
Orlando Date Night Guide

Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando

We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie?  The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
centralfloridalifestyle.com

3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando

Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
EDGEWATER, FL
WESH

Hurricane Lisa makes landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm made landfall along the coast of Belize City. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 12 mph. "This general motion is expected to continue for the...
ORLANDO, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida

The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour

Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour". Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances. The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE

