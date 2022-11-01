Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Apopka, West Orange win district titles
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Apopka beat Seminole 24-23 on a game-winning field goal Tuesday night to win the district title. At West Orange, the Warriors beat Ocoee 41-17 to become repeat district champs for just the second time in school history. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF alumnus becomes chairman of Orange County Disability Advisory Board
When a college student graduates, they often spend the next several years trying to pave a way to their career and navigate real-world independence. Most do not find themselves as chairman of a county government board within two years. UCF alum Taylor Duffy, however, became a light for the 4.5...
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando
We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie? The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
wogx.com
Central Florida attraction offers airboat rides, butterfly garden and more
Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee for some high-octane thrills on the water, a sweet and peaceful butterfly garden and a fascinating Native American village.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando
Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
fox35orlando.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home; other depressions in yard worsening
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
WESH
Hurricane Lisa makes landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm made landfall along the coast of Belize City. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 12 mph. "This general motion is expected to continue for the...
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s $1B Powerball jackpot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: It’s time to check your ticket for tonight’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning Powerball numbers tonight are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball number 13. Are you the lucky winner?. Read our previous story below:. People are hoping luck is on...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida students say they waited outside for hours before homecoming dance
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach parent snapped a picture showing students in homecoming dresses and suits waiting outside their high school to get into their homecoming dance. Parents and students tell FOX 35 News that hundreds had to wait for hours. "We sat in line for...
Katt Williams returns to make Orlando laugh as part of '2023 and Me' tour
Comedy legend Katt Williams will make his return to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena next year as part of his"2023 and Me Tour". Infamous on both stage and screen, Williams began his comedy career as a teenager, growing to become one of the more recognizable names in the world of stand-up comedy. His unique take on American politics and distinguishable sense of humor has helped Williams create a name from himself, from touring with his various comedy shows to hosting comedy specials to making film and television appearances. The resilient comedian is coming on April 14. He last visited Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in August 2021 as part of his "World War III" comedy tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
Man becomes Florida’s newest millionaire after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket
A Seminole County man is Florida's newest millionaire.
WESH
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms, expected to strengthen into tropical storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed and forecasters are continuing to track it. The system was located about 195 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 480 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman. Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 had winds of 40 mph and...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Comments / 0