Cheektowaga, NY

Walden Galleria announces holiday hours

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and to help accommodate shoppers, the Walden Galleria is extending its hours.

Holiday hours, which begin on Black Friday, are:

  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday
  • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays
  • 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Santa Claus will be returning on Friday, Nov. 18 until Saturday, Dec. 24. For more information, click/tap here.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

