Walden Galleria announces holiday hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and to help accommodate shoppers, the Walden Galleria is extending its hours.

Holiday hours, which begin on Black Friday, are:

10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Santa Claus will be returning on Friday, Nov. 18 until Saturday, Dec. 24. For more information, click/tap here.

