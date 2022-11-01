Read full article on original website
Obituary: Connie Carlene (Athearn) Lewis
Connie Lewis, a 55-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:33 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Connie Carlene Lewis was born June 10, 1967, in Charleston, SC to Cyrus...
Obituary: Robert E. Jones
Robert E. Jones, 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:32 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence. His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Mr. Jones was born March 24, 1951, in Fayette, Missouri...
Obituary & Services: Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown – age 85 of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. Donna was born on March 4, 1937, the daughter of Emmons and Gertrude (Gentry) Kratzer in Kearney, MO. She was a 1956 graduate of Lathrop High School. She married Robert Brown on December 2nd, 1956, at the First Christian Church in Lathrop. Donna was a member of the Lathrop First Baptist Church. She was an artist, homemaker, and full-time business partner of Flying B Farms, with her husband. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
Breaking down registered voters in Grundy County and Trenton’s wards
There are 5,760 registered voters in Grundy County for November 8th’s General Election. The highest number for a precinct involves voters in Trenton’s Second Ward and the Lincoln Township with 1,160. Those voters vote at the Ketcham Community Center. The next highest number involves voters in Trenton’s Fourth Ward and the Jackson Township with 1,116. They vote at the First Baptist Church Recreational Center.
Ridgeway woman injured in Highway 136 crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road and hit an embankment near Bethany the morning of November 4th. An ambulance took 28 year old Brooke Magee to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. The SUV...
Ridgeway Woman Injured in Crash Near Bethany
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Betty L. Schulze, 84, Iberia, was northbound on MO 13 at MO 6 in Gallatin. The driver failed to stop at...
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
Holly Hernandez is North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee for November
North Central Missouri College has selected the Trio Administrative Assistant as its Outstanding Employee for November. Holly Hernandez of Princeton has been employed at NCMC for eight months. She is a North Central Missouri College alum and has an Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice. Since her hiring, Hernandez has been streamlining each Trio program’s activities and organization. She has also been completing the Summer Food Service Program for Upward Bound. She wants to continue to better the Student Support Services and Upward Bound programs. In the future, she sees the Trio programs expanding to serve more students.
Trenton Rotary Club hear presentation on holiday plans in Trenton
The Trenton Rotary Club November 3rd heard about holiday plans in Trenton. Barb Spencer and Cathie Smith discussed Christmas activities at the Grundy County Museum. They include a visit from Santa Claus November 5th. Children can have their picture taken with Santa, and there will also be other photo op stations.
Audio: Sunnyview Nursing Home, a facility that has seen trials and tribulations over the years, but always suceeds in its mission
The Sunnyview Foundation supports the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. It is a 501(c)(3) that can accept donations from the community. Sunnyview Administrator Trish Smith reports the Foundation recently purchased a new minivan for the facility. Smith explains Sunnyview is a county-owned facility, and a lot of small county-owned facilities...
NCMC seeking nominations for Distinguished Alumni
Nominations for distinguished alumni from North Central Missouri College and Trenton Junior College are being accepted for 2022. The North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc. will honor the selected alumni who attended TJC/NCMC during the Pirates Ball planned for March 25, 2023. To nominate an alum (either a graduate or someone who successfully completed one semester of classes at TJC/NCMC), a nomination form must be completed and forwarded to the NCMC Foundation Office at 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683. A form can be obtained by calling Tricia Key in the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6415. An online nomination form can be obtained via the NCMC website.
Livingston County Preservation Society to unveil 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee
The Livingston County Preservation Society will unveil the 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee next week. The special Chillicothe Hall of Fame exhibit piece for Claude Thomas Smith will be unveiled at the Chillicothe High School Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on November 9th from 10 to 11 a.m. His daughter, Pam Smith Kelly, will be at the ceremony.
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a food handlers training class next week. The class will be at the Milan Community Center November 10th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Food handlers must attend one training to possess a food handling permit to be in compliance with the...
Two With Serious Injuries In Caldwell County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon left both drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on US 36, at Route J, south of Kidder. According to the report, 57-year-old Sonja L Schaffermeyer of Hamilton was northbound on Route J and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Tracy R Connell of St. Joseph. Schaffermeyer was struck on the passenger side. Connel was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, while Schaffermeyer was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. 46-year-old Joel Tracy...
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Two Missouri women hospitalized after minivan strikes SUV
CALDWELL COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Sonja L. Schaefermeyer, 57, Hamilton, was northbound on U.S. 36 at Highway J two miles south of Kidder. The Toyota traveled into the path of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Tracy R. Connell, 48, St. Joseph.
