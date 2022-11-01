ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Crash Results In Fire In North OKC

Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City

A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Person Struck By Car In OKC Hit-And-Run

One person is critically injured and in the hospital this morning after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, this happened at around 3 a.m. near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. Oklahoma City Police said they don't have a description of the car,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two teenagers taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Warr Acres

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near Warr Acres. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Rockwell Avenue. A 14-year-old boy was shot twice, and a teenage girl was shot once.
WARR ACRES, OK
KOCO

Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
LAKE CITY, FL

