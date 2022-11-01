Read full article on original website
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
Police investigating hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run accident on the city's northwest side.
KOCO
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 35 in McClain County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the crash shut down southbound I-35 at mile marker 102 near the Goldsby exit for about 50 minutes. Northbound I-35 also was narrowed to one lane.
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
Good Samaritan Alerts Police To NW OKC Hit-And-Run Crash Victim Left In Road
A metro woman was left with a life-threatening head injury on Friday following a hit-and-run crash. Oklahoma City police said the victim was identified as a 61-year-old woman but did not release her name. The victim's belongings were left scattered in the road after the crash. Police said the unsheltered...
news9.com
Crash Results In Fire In North OKC
Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
Semitruck Rollover, Fire Causes Lane Closures On Southbound I-35 In OKC
A semitruck rollover on southbound I-35 near Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City has closed off multiple lanes. According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, a truck carrying sawdust rolled over and started a fire. Hazmat was dispatched to the scene, but there is not much concern aside from fuel spill.
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after shooting outside City Rescue Mission in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon outside the City Rescue Mission in downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that someone was shot in the hip outside the City Rescue Mission, near Reno and Shartel avenues. Crews took the victim to an area hospital, but their condition has not been released.
Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Backups On I-40, I-44 In SW OKC
Multiple vehicle crashes caused multiple traffic backups Thursday morning on I-40 and I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed parts of I-44 northbound and I-40 westbound were blocked due to the crashes. No injuries have been reported.
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
Person Struck By Car In OKC Hit-And-Run
One person is critically injured and in the hospital this morning after a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, this happened at around 3 a.m. near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. Oklahoma City Police said they don't have a description of the car,...
KOCO
Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
KOCO
Two teenagers taken to hospital after drive-by shooting near Warr Acres
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two teenagers were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Tuesday night near Warr Acres. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Rockwell Avenue. A 14-year-old boy was shot twice, and a teenage girl was shot once.
KOCO
Fugitive on Oklahoma City police’s ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that a fugitive on their ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught. A man wanted for a murder nearly four years ago on Northwest 10th Street was found out of state. The fugitive is in custody in Georgia and OKC police said this all goes back to a shooting case from 2019.
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
KOCO
Man sought in connection with 2019 Oklahoma City homicide arrested in Georgia
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in Georgia in connection with a 2019 homicide that occurred in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antonio Bates on Friday in Atlanta. Bates was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in June 2019 near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
