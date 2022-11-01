This is an opinion editorial by James Collins, a financial professional with experience in various asset classes. As I sit here writing this piece, I search for the words to best describe my thoughts on the present state of the world. I couldn't seem to find words to express my vantage point until I landed on Clockwork Orange. Stanley Kubrick's 1971 dystopian crime thriller, “A Clockwork Orange,” presents ranging views of individualism and freewill to authoritarianism and force. The parallels between some people's idea that we are headed toward a global totalitarian state known as the "Great Reset" and the intense level of response to the blatant use of force by The State and power in numbers expressed in the counterforce of the "Great Awakening" fit firmly in the scripting of “A Clockwork Orange.” We have a heightened global awareness of these buzz words like Great Reset and Great Awakening, but what I believe is the best descriptor of these connected, yet conflicting, ideas of global magnitude is the "Great Confusion."

