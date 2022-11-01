ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXRO.com

Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport

Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
WESTPORT, WA
knkx.org

Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade

The City of Olympia, and now the state, have officially recommended that Capitol Lake revert to an estuary. The state says a return to tidal mudflats is the only way to meet state water quality standards. The recommendation to take down the dam and let the tides return is in...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest

The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA
thurstontalk.com

Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino Fosters Responsible Alpaca Ownership

Ever wondered what owning an alpaca is like? Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino is ready to help you find out if you’re a good match to adopt an alpaca. Started by Jacklyn Glover and Sharon Bond in 2003, the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization rescues alpacas and works toward finding them forever owners in educated homes. Their work includes education and outreach as well.
TENINO, WA
KXRO.com

Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend

The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington. Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It

It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death

The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy