KXRO.com
Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport
Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
knkx.org
Capitol Lake will revert to an estuary, but it will take a decade
The City of Olympia, and now the state, have officially recommended that Capitol Lake revert to an estuary. The state says a return to tidal mudflats is the only way to meet state water quality standards. The recommendation to take down the dam and let the tides return is in...
q13fox.com
Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
Chronicle
Thurston County Government Offices Set to Move From Courthouse to The Atrium Beginning Next Week
Offices and departments of Thurston County government are set to start moving from the Courthouse Complex, located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, to The Atrium, located at 3000 Pacific Ave. in Olympia. Office and department moves will be staggered during a five-week period. The move is set to take place...
Chronicle
Four Hospitalized After Head-on Crash on U.S. 12 Near Randle; Charges Expected
A 62-year-old Edgewood man could face vehicular assault charges after causing a head-on crash that injured himself and three others on U.S. Highway 12 east of Randle on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Gregory J. Harrington was traveling east in a 2021 Ford F-150 near mile marker 174...
Chronicle
Sirens: Teens With Fireworks; Bike on Train Tracks; Trouble On the School Bus; Lewis County Jail Statistics
• At 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, vehicle burnout damage at the Riverside Golf Club in the 1400 block of Northwest Airport Road was reported to have occurred sometime overnight. • A group of teens were reportedly setting off fireworks in a play area in the 200 block of Southwest 13th Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
thurstontalk.com
The Owl’s Nest Coffee and Pastries in Olympia: Above the Rest
The Owl’s Nest coffee and pastries in Olympia is a top-notch, curated experience. The vegan restaurant offers Olympia foodies a wonderful place to get together and enjoy foods they may normally have to pass up at other coffee shops. The owner, Shelby Haggard, wanted her downtown Olympia coffee shop to be a cut above the rest in terms of quality and ethics.
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Chronicle
Flood Watch in Effect Through Saturday Afternoon; Flooding Expected on Cowlitz at Randle
Parts of Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor counties are among areas of Western Washington under a flood watch until at least Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Friday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and wind that is expected to last into Saturday. “A potent weather system is...
thurstontalk.com
Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino Fosters Responsible Alpaca Ownership
Ever wondered what owning an alpaca is like? Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino is ready to help you find out if you’re a good match to adopt an alpaca. Started by Jacklyn Glover and Sharon Bond in 2003, the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization rescues alpacas and works toward finding them forever owners in educated homes. Their work includes education and outreach as well.
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
KXRO.com
Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend
The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington. Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for breaking into stranger’s home, damaging property
An Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of smashing a stranger’s sliding door, sending glass shards across her apartment. Conor Mackenzie Brown, 20, was arrested on October 18 after a report of malicious mischief in the 300 block of Kenyon Street NW at around 2:40 a.m. The reporting party...
q13fox.com
Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
Chronicle
Man Killed in Wreck on Thurston County Highway Has Been Identified
A 30-year-old man who was killed in a Yelm Highway car wreck on Oct. 26 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. Andrew B. Miller of Yelm died about 6:30 a.m. near Yelm Highway and Johnson Road Southeast, Sheriff's Office officials said following the wreck. The cause of...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
thurstontalk.com
The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia is an Award-Winning Getaway Waiting for You to Discover It
It’s time to discover The Marie Bed & Breakfast in Olympia for yourself! This incredible getaway is located in the heart of west Olympia, perfect for visiting family, birthdays, bachelorette parties or a romantic getaway with easy access to all the restaurants, shopping and events the area has to offer. The Marie won the silver for Most Romantic Getaway and Bronze for Hotel and Lodging in the Best of the South Sound 2022 awards. Discover why this holiday season.
Chronicle
Reality Stars Help Remove Plane Wreck From Wilderness After Chehalis Man’s Fatal Crash
The family of a pilot who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness received help last week from an unlikely source to remove the plane's debris. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, died Sept. 22 when his Piper Cherokee crashed just south of Mount Jefferson on a high peak during a solo flight between California and Washington.
Chronicle
Sirens: Tased by Security; Drunk in the Drive-Thru; Marble Shot at Residence; Indecent Exposure
• A camera was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 31. • Grocery items were reported stolen from the 200 block of South Tower Avenue just before 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 31. The case is under investigation.
Chronicle
Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death
The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
