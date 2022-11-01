Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
wevv.com
High-speed chase in Ohio County ends after turn down dead-end street, sheriff says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say a man was arrested after starting a high-speed chase. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Wednesday, when deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force tried to pull over a green Ford Ranger on Highway 54 in Fordsville. The sheriff's...
k105.com
Ohio Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash
An Ohio County man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident Monday morning at approximately 5:30 to the 8000 block of Hwy 505 in Cromwell. Police said witnesses stated that a 2006 Dodge Dakota, being driven by...
wevv.com
Perry County authorities remind drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes
Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are reminding drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to more than three vehicle-vs.-deer crashes within just a few hours on Thursday morning. With deer season in full effect, the sheriff's office reminds...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky authorities looking for man with 5 arrest warrants
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office put out the request on Friday, asking the public to keep an eye out for Daqwuan "Day Day" Vinson. According to the sheriff's office, Vinson has five active warrants out for...
wxbc1043.com
Early Monday Morning Accident Leaves Three Vehicles, Home Damaged But No Injuries
DYER (11/03/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Custer early Monday morning saw no one injured, but damage to three cars and a house. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 86 around 1AM was travelling at a high rate of speed ran while rounding a curve and struck a stop sign. The vehicle travelled another 300 feet, hitting two parked vehicles, flipping one over and totaling it before running into the side of the house. The driver of the car, a passenger nor any of the home’s occupants were injured.
wnky.com
Body of missing woman found in Green River
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – The body of Elza Jo Kolle has been recovered from the Green River. After several days of searching, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Kolle, 28, was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Kolle went missing Saturday night when her car crashed into...
wevv.com
Man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County
A man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department says its crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. According...
14news.com
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
WISH-TV
Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
quicksie983.com
The Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Collision has been Identified
The person who was killed in the car accident on Monday night has been identified. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the Monday evening collision that occurred in the 900 block of North Mulberry street has been identified as 77 year old, Ronald Hawkins. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” There are no further details currently.
14news.com
Dispatch: Oil well fire breaks out in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An oil well fire has broken out in Henderson County. Fire crews are on scene of a 60-acre fire just outside Corydon. They say the fire is working its way through marshy areas, and it’s mostly affecting brush and a few trees. Officials say...
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
wevv.com
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
Woman arrested for murder months after Glasgow man’s death
Nearly four months after a Glasgow man died, Kentucky authorities announced that a woman had been taken into custody on a murder charge.
k105.com
Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer
If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
