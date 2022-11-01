DYER (11/03/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Custer early Monday morning saw no one injured, but damage to three cars and a house. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 86 around 1AM was travelling at a high rate of speed ran while rounding a curve and struck a stop sign. The vehicle travelled another 300 feet, hitting two parked vehicles, flipping one over and totaling it before running into the side of the house. The driver of the car, a passenger nor any of the home’s occupants were injured.

CUSTER, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO