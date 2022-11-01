ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

wevv.com

Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday. The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Ohio Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Ohio County man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident Monday morning at approximately 5:30 to the 8000 block of Hwy 505 in Cromwell. Police said witnesses stated that a 2006 Dodge Dakota, being driven by...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Early Monday Morning Accident Leaves Three Vehicles, Home Damaged But No Injuries

DYER (11/03/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Custer early Monday morning saw no one injured, but damage to three cars and a house. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 86 around 1AM was travelling at a high rate of speed ran while rounding a curve and struck a stop sign. The vehicle travelled another 300 feet, hitting two parked vehicles, flipping one over and totaling it before running into the side of the house. The driver of the car, a passenger nor any of the home’s occupants were injured.
CUSTER, KY
wnky.com

Body of missing woman found in Green River

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – The body of Elza Jo Kolle has been recovered from the Green River. After several days of searching, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Kolle, 28, was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Kolle went missing Saturday night when her car crashed into...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GPD asking for help finding missing man

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
GREENVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Man dies, another hurt after 2-SUVcrash near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal two-SUV crash Thursday afternoon in Center Township, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a crash with injuries to St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane. Through witnesses statements and video surveillance, investigators found that a silver Hyundai was stopped in traffic. While stopped, a silver Dodge rear-ended the Hyundai at high speed. Both vehicles were severely damaged, according to police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
OWENSBORO, KY
quicksie983.com

The Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Collision has been Identified

The person who was killed in the car accident on Monday night has been identified. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the Monday evening collision that occurred in the 900 block of North Mulberry street has been identified as 77 year old, Ronald Hawkins. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” There are no further details currently.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Oil well fire breaks out in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An oil well fire has broken out in Henderson County. Fire crews are on scene of a 60-acre fire just outside Corydon. They say the fire is working its way through marshy areas, and it’s mostly affecting brush and a few trees. Officials say...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fuzzy-faced Grayson Co. deputies, LPD officers raising money for child with cancer

If one notices increasingly fuzzy faces on some law enforcement officers in Grayson County this month don’t fret, deputies and officers did not misplace their razors. November has been proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raise money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY

