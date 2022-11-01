ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 10

Christopher Stonge
5d ago

yes the libs have proven how much disinformation and burying information can sway things prime example Biden laptop, and calling a riot by a few hundred a insurrection by a whole party

Reply
10
BidenDementiaDiaries
5d ago

Liberal heads are exploding because they can't handle a fair fight. Twitter is a lost asset to them and they are losing their minds! It's beautiful!!

Reply
10
rinker
5d ago

Get out your resumes,looks like 15 more people are about to get the ax, ha ha ha , you knew it couldn’t last forever, I can’t wait til the true information about what went on comes out

Reply
8
Related
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy