Locals in the NFL: How Toledo-area players fared in Week 9

Here is how NFL players from Toledo-area high schools, the University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University fared in Week 9 of the NFL season. TOLEDO-AREA HIGH SCHOOLS Michael Deiter, Genoa, C, Dolphins: Appeared in a 35-32 victory over Chicago. Luke Fortner, Northview, C, Jaguars: Started in a 27-20 victory over Las Vegas.
