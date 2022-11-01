Sometimes a tie is a win. It was Sunday for the University of Akron men's soccer team, which played Western Michigan to a 1-1 draw. The tie gave the No. 12 Zips (11-2-4 ,5-0-3) the Mid-American Conference regular-season title outright and left the Broncos (13-2-2, 5-1-1) as the league runner-up.

AKRON, OH ・ 9 MINUTES AGO