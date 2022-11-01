Scale effect matters when investigating spatial heterogeneity and driving factors of urban flooding

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater
Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
Dollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
Phys.org
Riparian areas could act as climatic refugia for plant diversity
The Lancang River is internationally known for its rich water resources and diverse aquatic ecology, but research on riparian plant biodiversity is sparse. As a tropical transition area in the Mekong Basin, Xishuangbanna in southwestern China is an ideal place for in-depth studies into the role of rivers on biodiversity patterns and to predict the impact of climate change on regional plant biodiversity.
Phys.org
Neanderthals: How a carnivore diet may have led to their demise
Imagine that you have an unhealthy interest in your neighbors' lives. Unable to ask them directly, you rifle through their rubbish bins. You find the bones of cooked chickens and try and work out what else they eat. This is a bit like how archaeologists study the diets of extinct...
Phys.org
Report examines how agroforestry can deliver for nature and the climate
Agroforestry—farming with trees—could be pivotal in helping the agricultural sector reach net zero by 2050, according to new research carried out by Cranfield University, which underpins a report by the Woodland Trust. The Cranfield research explains that agriculture is responsible for 10% of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions...
Phys.org
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Phys.org
Simulation software for studying accumulation mechanisms of radiation damage in nanocrystalline materials
A research team led by Prof. Liu Changsong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a set of simulation software for accumulative displacement damage in nanocrystalline metals, which was named iterative object kinetic Monte Carlo (iOKMC). Using this software, the research team...
Phys.org
Fluorescence achieved in light-driven molecular motors
Rotary molecular motors were first created in 1999, in the laboratory of Ben Feringa, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Groningen. These motors are driven by light. For many reasons, it would be good to be able to make these motor molecules visible. The best way to do this is to make them fluoresce. However, combining two light-mediated functions in a single molecule is quite challenging. The Feringa laboratory has now succeeded in doing just that, in two different ways. These two types of fluorescing light-driven rotary motors were described in Nature Communications (September 30) and Science Advances (November 4).
Phys.org
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Phys.org
Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks
As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Phys.org
Liquid crystal metasurface could enable multi-dimensional light field sensing
While conventional photodetectors can only measure light intensity, the light field contains much richer information. This information includes but is not limited to phase, polarization, and spectrum. The measurement of multi-dimensional light field information can find its application in various fields. For instance, polarization measurements can reveal objects' material composition...
Phys.org
Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world
Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Phys.org
Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?
Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say. A 2021...
Phys.org
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
Phys.org
UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost...
Phys.org
Investment, power and protein in sub-Saharan africa
Researcher Jeremy Brice has published a new report examining financial investment in protein production in sub-Saharan Africa for TABLE. The report argues that in order to understand the changing place of protein in sub-Saharan African diets and food systems, it is important to investigate what motivates different financial actors to invest in new food products, markets and value chains—or to withhold investment from them.
Phys.org
Research team reconstructs gravity to find a more robust way of understanding the cosmos
Scientists from around the world have reconstructed the laws of gravity, to help get a more precise picture of the universe and its constitution. The standard model of cosmology is based on General Relativity, which describes gravity as the curving or warping of space and time. While the Einstein equations have been proven to work very well in our solar system, they had not been observationally confirmed to work over the entire universe.
Phys.org
Australia's 'irreplaceable' platypus threatened by dams: study
The future of the platypus, a unique duck-billed, egg-laying mammal only found in Australia, is under threat because they cannot climb over tall river dams, according to a new study. The platypus is an oddity in many ways. As well as its duck-like bill and egg-laying, it is a rare...
Phys.org
Water cutoff countermeasures using disaster emergency wells
In recent years, large-scale natural disasters around the world have caused a series of water cutoffs, which seriously affect the quality of life of disaster victims. To address this, there has been growing interest in the viability of disaster emergency wells to mitigate water cutoffs during natural disasters. A research...
