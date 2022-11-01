ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scale effect matters when investigating spatial heterogeneity and driving factors of urban flooding

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org

Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater

Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
Reuters

Dollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
Phys.org

Riparian areas could act as climatic refugia for plant diversity

The Lancang River is internationally known for its rich water resources and diverse aquatic ecology, but research on riparian plant biodiversity is sparse. As a tropical transition area in the Mekong Basin, Xishuangbanna in southwestern China is an ideal place for in-depth studies into the role of rivers on biodiversity patterns and to predict the impact of climate change on regional plant biodiversity.
Phys.org

Neanderthals: How a carnivore diet may have led to their demise

Imagine that you have an unhealthy interest in your neighbors' lives. Unable to ask them directly, you rifle through their rubbish bins. You find the bones of cooked chickens and try and work out what else they eat. This is a bit like how archaeologists study the diets of extinct...
Phys.org

Report examines how agroforestry can deliver for nature and the climate

Agroforestry—farming with trees—could be pivotal in helping the agricultural sector reach net zero by 2050, according to new research carried out by Cranfield University, which underpins a report by the Woodland Trust. The Cranfield research explains that agriculture is responsible for 10% of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions...
Phys.org

How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions

A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Phys.org

Fluorescence achieved in light-driven molecular motors

Rotary molecular motors were first created in 1999, in the laboratory of Ben Feringa, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Groningen. These motors are driven by light. For many reasons, it would be good to be able to make these motor molecules visible. The best way to do this is to make them fluoresce. However, combining two light-mediated functions in a single molecule is quite challenging. The Feringa laboratory has now succeeded in doing just that, in two different ways. These two types of fluorescing light-driven rotary motors were described in Nature Communications (September 30) and Science Advances (November 4).
Phys.org

Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis

Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Phys.org

Efforts to adapt to climate change are not keeping pace with the growing risks

As climate impacts intensify across the globe, nations must dramatically increase funding and implementation of actions designed to help vulnerable nations and communities adapt to the climate storm, according to a new United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report. Released ahead of COP27—the latest round of climate talks taking place in...
Phys.org

Liquid crystal metasurface could enable multi-dimensional light field sensing

While conventional photodetectors can only measure light intensity, the light field contains much richer information. This information includes but is not limited to phase, polarization, and spectrum. The measurement of multi-dimensional light field information can find its application in various fields. For instance, polarization measurements can reveal objects' material composition...
Phys.org

Europe is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years—the highest of any continent in the world. As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Phys.org

Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?

Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say. A 2021...
Phys.org

Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study

Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
Phys.org

UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost...
Phys.org

Investment, power and protein in sub-Saharan africa

Researcher Jeremy Brice has published a new report examining financial investment in protein production in sub-Saharan Africa for TABLE. The report argues that in order to understand the changing place of protein in sub-Saharan African diets and food systems, it is important to investigate what motivates different financial actors to invest in new food products, markets and value chains—or to withhold investment from them.
Phys.org

Research team reconstructs gravity to find a more robust way of understanding the cosmos

Scientists from around the world have reconstructed the laws of gravity, to help get a more precise picture of the universe and its constitution. The standard model of cosmology is based on General Relativity, which describes gravity as the curving or warping of space and time. While the Einstein equations have been proven to work very well in our solar system, they had not been observationally confirmed to work over the entire universe.
Phys.org

Australia's 'irreplaceable' platypus threatened by dams: study

The future of the platypus, a unique duck-billed, egg-laying mammal only found in Australia, is under threat because they cannot climb over tall river dams, according to a new study. The platypus is an oddity in many ways. As well as its duck-like bill and egg-laying, it is a rare...
Phys.org

Water cutoff countermeasures using disaster emergency wells

In recent years, large-scale natural disasters around the world have caused a series of water cutoffs, which seriously affect the quality of life of disaster victims. To address this, there has been growing interest in the viability of disaster emergency wells to mitigate water cutoffs during natural disasters. A research...

