Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater
Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
Phys.org
Using molecular isomerization in polymer gels to hide passcodes
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with a colleague from the State University of New Jersey, has developed a gel-based code-hiding system that uses combinations of water, light and heat to hide and reveal hidden codes. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how their gel is made and the possible uses for it.
Phys.org
Quantum materials enable next-generation photonics and mobile networks in the terahertz regime
Terahertz light, radiation in the far-infrared part of the emission spectrum, is currently not fully exploited in technology, although it shows great potential for many applications in sensing, homeland security screening, and future (sixth generation) mobile networks. Indeed, this radiation is harmless due to its small photon energy, but it...
Phys.org
Simulation software for studying accumulation mechanisms of radiation damage in nanocrystalline materials
A research team led by Prof. Liu Changsong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a set of simulation software for accumulative displacement damage in nanocrystalline metals, which was named iterative object kinetic Monte Carlo (iOKMC). Using this software, the research team...
Phys.org
Common path principle improves shape metrology of complex precision optics
In order to push the performance of optical systems, aspheric- and freeform surfaces are used in state-of-the-art optic design for correcting aberrations. The production of these complex-shaped surfaces requires measuring the surface deviation from the nominal design. There are a lot of optical measurement methods, such as pointwise and stitching methods.
Phys.org
Research team reconstructs gravity to find a more robust way of understanding the cosmos
Scientists from around the world have reconstructed the laws of gravity, to help get a more precise picture of the universe and its constitution. The standard model of cosmology is based on General Relativity, which describes gravity as the curving or warping of space and time. While the Einstein equations have been proven to work very well in our solar system, they had not been observationally confirmed to work over the entire universe.
Phys.org
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Phys.org
Fluorescence achieved in light-driven molecular motors
Rotary molecular motors were first created in 1999, in the laboratory of Ben Feringa, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Groningen. These motors are driven by light. For many reasons, it would be good to be able to make these motor molecules visible. The best way to do this is to make them fluoresce. However, combining two light-mediated functions in a single molecule is quite challenging. The Feringa laboratory has now succeeded in doing just that, in two different ways. These two types of fluorescing light-driven rotary motors were described in Nature Communications (September 30) and Science Advances (November 4).
Phys.org
The surprising thermal properties of cellulose nanofibers
Plant-derived materials such as cellulose often exhibit thermally insulating properties. A new material made from nanoscale cellulose fibers shows the reverse, high thermal conductivity. This makes it useful in areas previously dominated by synthetic polymer materials. Materials based on cellulose have environmental benefits over polymers, so research on this could lead to greener technological applications where thermal conductivity is needed.
Phys.org
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
notebookcheck.net
YUNMI VIOMI Portable Graphene Baseboard Electric Heater with Simulation Flame unveiled
The YUNMI VIOMI Portable Graphene Baseboard Electric Heater with Simulation Flame is now crowdfunding in China via Xiaomi Youpin. The device is similar to the recently revealed Mijia Graphene Baseboard Heater Simulated Flame edition. However, the device has a broader temperature range, from 5 to 35 °C (~41 to 95 °F), with up to 2,200 W heating power. Graphene elements rapidly heat your room, and you can set a timer for the device for 1 to 24 hours. There are four heating modes available, including an energy-saving mode.
Phys.org
New study of comets provides insight into chemical composition of early solar system
A new study from the University of Central Florida has found strong support that the outgassing of molecules from comets could be the result of the composition from the beginning of our solar system. The results were published today in The Planetary Science Journal. The study was led by Olga...
Phys.org
Report examines how agroforestry can deliver for nature and the climate
Agroforestry—farming with trees—could be pivotal in helping the agricultural sector reach net zero by 2050, according to new research carried out by Cranfield University, which underpins a report by the Woodland Trust. The Cranfield research explains that agriculture is responsible for 10% of UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions...
Phys.org
Semi-nonlinear etchless lithium niobate waveguide with bound states in the continuum
Lithium niobite (LN) with an ultra-wide optical transparent window has shown excellent nonlinear, electro-optic, acoustic-optic, piezoelectric, thermoelectric and photorefractive effects. It is an excellent platform for realizing χ(2) nonlinear photonic devices with low power consumption and high efficiency. However, phase matching condition among the nonlinear interacting optical fields and...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years and is visible throughout North America.
Phys.org
Parallel alignment of dressing fibers accelerates wound healing
A team of researchers from Singapore has reported the development of a skin-mimicking scaffold by parallelly aligning nanofibers made up of a mixture of polycaprolactone (PCL) and gelatin that enhances wound healing. Their research has recently been published in Advanced Fiber Materials. When the skin is injured, it can take...
Phys.org
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day: study
Blue whales consume up to 10 million pieces of microplastic every day, research estimated Tuesday, suggesting that the omnipresent pollution poses a bigger danger to the world's largest animal than previously thought. The tiny fragments of plastic have been found everywhere from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and...
Phys.org
NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
NASA's moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt on Nov. 14, sending an...
Phys.org
How do you keep a solar sail stable?
Solar sailing seems like a simple concept—instead of being pushed along by the wind, as in a typical sailing ship, a spacecraft can use highly reflective said to be pushed along simply by sunlight. But as with almost all engineering challenges, that technique is much easier said than done. Sunlight can head up one side of a sail more than another, causing the ship to rotate unexpectedly. Other unforeseen situations could arise that can also have catastrophic consequences for any mission using this propulsion technology.
Phys.org
Astronomers discover closest black hole to Earth
Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe. Supermassive versions of these unimaginably dense objects likely reside at the centers of all large galaxies. Stellar-mass black holes—which weigh approximately five to 100 times the mass of the sun—are much more common, with an estimated 100 million in the Milky Way alone.
Comments / 0