Reuters

Dollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy

SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
ZDNet

Now Amazon says it is hitting pause on new corporate hiring

Amazon has announced that it will pause new hires for its corporate workforce for the next few months as it sees where the economy goes next. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," said Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people, experience and technology.
The Associated Press

GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats

MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in parts of the country. Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his party’s two most recent White House predecessors, said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a...
