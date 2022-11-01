Read full article on original website
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Asian stocks looked set for a choppy start on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, helping the dollar recover some losses while dealing a setback to commodities.
SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill," and it had responded with measures simulating striking their air bases and warplanes, state media KCNA said.
The U.N. climate conference COP27 is underway in Egypt and the agenda for the next two weeks will include discussions of "loss and damage" for vulnerable countries affected by climate change.
Amazon has announced that it will pause new hires for its corporate workforce for the next few months as it sees where the economy goes next. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," said Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of people, experience and technology.
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in parts of the country. Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his party’s two most recent White House predecessors, said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy. More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a...
