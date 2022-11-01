SAN FRANCISCO -- General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk.Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese."As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker is pausing ads and "will continue to evaluate the situation."Advertisers are concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent under Musk...

3 DAYS AGO