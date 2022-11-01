Read full article on original website
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's new owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.
AMC Networks Joins Other Media Companies Feeling Advertising Pain In Q3
AMC Networks followed the discouraging pattern of media and tech companies reporting advertising downturns in the third quarter. The parent company of cable networks like AMC and IFC and streaming services like Acorn TV and Shudder posted earnings per share of $1.94, down 24% from the year-ago quarter. Revenue slumped 16% to $682 million due to the advertising slide, lower affiliate revenue and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. The revenue line was below Wall Street analyst’s consensus forecasts, but the profit figure came in ahead of expectations. Advertising fell 10% year-over-year to $180 million due to lower linear ratings, softer scatter and direct...
Popculture
HBO Max and Discovery+ Joint Platform Gets New Earlier Launch Date, Higher Price
The combined HBO Max and Discovery+ platform will debut sooner than expected. It was set to launch in summer 2023, but it has now been moved up to spring 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said Thursday. Zaslav and other executives shared more details about changes coming to the services during the company's third-quarter earnings call.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business
Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them
Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos.The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.General Mills, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Pfizer are among the major corporations that have stopped advertising on Twitter since Musk bought it a week ago for $44 billion.The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and the new boss was not happy to see the bottom line drying up.“Twitter has had a massive drop...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
TechCrunch
Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming
This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months. On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
General Mills, Audi join list of companies pausing Twitter ads
SAN FRANCISCO -- General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk.Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese."As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker is pausing ads and "will continue to evaluate the situation."Advertisers are concerned about whether content moderation will remain as stringent under Musk...
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
AOL Corp
Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
(Reuters) - Elon Musk promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a "free-for-all hellscape." This week, advertisers are beginning to demand details on how he plans to uphold the commitment. A media buyer at one major ad agency, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, said...
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
The layoffs come as a growing list of tech companies begin cutting jobs as employers brace for a looming economic recession.
TechCrunch
Musk blames ‘activist groups’ for major advertisers pausing spending on Twitter
Musk bemoaned the activist efforts, claiming that “nothing has changed with content moderation” on Twitter. But recent developments tell a different story. Sarah Personette, Twitter’s chief customer officer, who managed the company’s relationships with advertisers, resigned from the company late last Friday. According to Bloomberg, Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools, prompting workers to cite concerns about misinformation ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. (Musk later agreed to restore access to the tools.) And as a part of the layoffs today, Twitter eliminated its curation team, which was responsible for providing factual context — and corrections, if necessary — to trending terms and conversations on the platform.
Companies are suspending ads on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover. Here's the full list of brands pressing pause on advertising.
Companies including GM, Volkswagen, Audi, and Pfizer have reportedly paused ads on the platform, per The Wall Street Journal.
