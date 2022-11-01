Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ tour including Chicago dates

Taylor Swift has announced her much anticipated stadium tour next year, launching in Glendale, Arizona in March and reaching Chicago for two nights at Soldier Field June 2-3, 2023. The tour then heads to Detroit.

Tickets for the 27-date Eras Tour go on sale to the public Nov. 18. Fans who receive a special code after registering will have access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. As announced on the singer’s website , early access will also go to holders of Capital One credit cards. Ticket hopefuls should register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program now through 11 p.m. CT Nov. 9; the Ticketmaster site currently has a wait time to access registration.

The Eras Tour, as currently announced, concludes in August 2023 in Los Angeles. Openers include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

The tour had been rumored surrounding the recent release of Swift’s 10th album, “ Midnights ,” and was announced Tuesday on the heels of the news she had become the first artist in history to occupy the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 at once, all with tracks from the new album. “Anti-Hero” leads at No. 1, with “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach” and “Midnight Rain” also in the top 5.

