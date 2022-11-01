Swifties, rise! Taylor Swift is taking ‘Midnights’ on the road with U.S. stadium tour

Taylor Swift will be hitting the road to tour her 10th studio album “Midnights.” (John Shearer / Getty Images for DirecTV)

Taylor Swift is taking “Midnights” on the road.

Just a day after making Billboard history, the “Lavender Haze” singer announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that she will embark on her sixth concert tour.

“Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time and I’ve been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the ‘Eras’ tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”

Swift will launch the tour in U.S. stadiums on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. — the same place she kicked off her 2018 Reputation tour. So far, 27 dates have been announced across the country that will take the tour into August when she closes out the first leg with two shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 4 and 5.

She will release international dates later.

The Grammy winner has also tapped a number of “brilliant opening acts” for the tour, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.