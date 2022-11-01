A Madison man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash southwest of Madison on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 7:00 Tuesday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call of a vehicle that had rolled at the intersection of 452nd Avenue and 235B Street. The report was that the vehicle was still running with gas leaking from the vehicle. The Madison Fire Department was paged to the scene. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling east on 235B Street and lost control, going into the east ditch. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle appeared to be traveling too fast to navigate the corner, and the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. Contact was made with the driver around four hours later. 40-year-old Brett Michael Olinger of Madison was the driver of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee that was going too fast to make the corner.

MADISON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO