KELOLAND TV
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
dakotanewsnow.com
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
Does The Sioux Falls Street Department Care About Their Work?
With miles and miles of road construction just in the Sioux Falls city limits, you would think a simple repair wouldn't be a complicated project. Let's take a look at one such area that received its second go-around. The portion repaired is north of the 49th Street and Terry Avenue intersection in southwest Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota prepares to distribute Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the spirit of the holidays, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about 6,000 meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls... But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on 1500,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace.
gowatertown.net
Interviews with LATC president candidates begin next week
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown School Board will meet in executive session three times next week to interview candidates for the Lake Area Technical College presidency. The group will meet at 5:00 p.m. Monday at Maverick’s, and Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at Minerva’s. Thirteen people applied to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
sfsimplified.com
Why the city is looking to get more land by the events center campus
Simplified: The City of Sioux Falls is looking to acquire two parcels of land from the county. Both parcels are near the existing event center campus – i.e. Denny Sanford Premier Center, birdcage, convention center, arena. Here's a look at the why behind the proposed acquisition. Why it matters.
amazingmadison.com
Rollover accident reported in Lake County
Lake County emergency officials responded Monday evening to a report of a vehicle that had rolled northwest of Madison, near the intersection of 453rd Avenue and 228th Street. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 16-year-old was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix west on 228th Street, and was going too fast to navigate the corner at the intersection with 453rd Avenue. The teen rolled the vehicle into the west ditch. Madison Ambulance was called to the scene, but the driver refused medical transport. The vehicle was listed as a total loss.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College was recently awarded over $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award is a cooperative agreement that gives Lake Area oversight of South Dakota’s Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (SDMTS) Center, which...
SDSU Collegian
A chat with Kristi Noem: governor talks out-of-state campaigning, tax cuts
South Dakota voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to elect the next governor of South Dakota. The race between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith remains competitive, according to polling. The Collegian sat down with Governor Kristi Noem at the 2nd Street Diner in Madison, SD to discuss her stance on tax cuts, teacher pay, tribal relations, abortion rights and out-of-state campaigning.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
amazingmadison.com
Madison man injured in rollover crash
A Madison man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash southwest of Madison on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 7:00 Tuesday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call of a vehicle that had rolled at the intersection of 452nd Avenue and 235B Street. The report was that the vehicle was still running with gas leaking from the vehicle. The Madison Fire Department was paged to the scene. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling east on 235B Street and lost control, going into the east ditch. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle appeared to be traveling too fast to navigate the corner, and the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene. Contact was made with the driver around four hours later. 40-year-old Brett Michael Olinger of Madison was the driver of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee that was going too fast to make the corner.
