‘Canary Black’: First-Look Image From Action Thriller Starring Kate Beckinsale & Rupert Friend — AFM

Kate Beckinsale in 'Canary Black'. Anton.

Principal photography has begun in Croatia on the action thriller Canary Black, starring Kate Beckinsale and Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal). Production has also shared the first-look image from the project, which you can check out above.

The action flick is directed by the Taken and Peppermint filmmaker Pierre Morel from a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance). Producer, financier, and sales firm Anton (Greenland) holds world sales rights and will be selling the film at AFM this week. UTA Independent Film Group is handling North American rights.

The film’s plot follows a top CIA operative, Avery Graves (Beckinsale), who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.

Producers include Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois for Anton, Carsten Lorenz (Moonfall, Greenland), Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin for Sentient Entertainment, Jeff Elliott for Brickell & Broadbridge International, Marina Grasic for Oakhurst Entertainment.

Igor A. Nola of MP Filmska Produkcija is the Croatian Service Producer. Pierre Morel and Kate Beckinsale will also serve as executive producers. Anton, Brickell & Broadbridge International, and Oakhurst Entertainment are financing the film. Additional credits include cinematography by Thierry Arbogast (The Fifth Element, Lucy) and production design by Sebastian Krawinkel (Around The World In 80 Days, A Most Wanted Man).

Morel is repped by UTA, Sentient’s Renée Tab and attorney Gretchen Rush.