Peosta, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Do Your Pizza Boxes Belong In Your Iowa Recycling Bin?

America is made up of people from all different kinds of backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures. Other than living here in America, do you know what else we all have in common? Our love of Pizza! There's a part of me that doesn't think I can trust you if you genuinely can't find a type of pizza you can enjoy unless you have an issue with dairy...that just makes me sad for you.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Let’s Talk Dragons, Best City In Iowa To Be a Dragon (Yes This Is Real)

First things first, yes this is an actual study I found on mythical lizards with wings. Someone actually paid money for this study. Second, did you know there is a bird called the Great Eared Nightjar and they are sometimes referred to as a "dragon bird" because they look like baby dragons? According to Earthly Missions, you can find these birds in Southwest India and Southeast Asia. Look at this cute little guy.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Farm Offers Thanksgiving Turkey Cuddles

We are back in that time of year when friends and families gather and eat a big meal- which typically involves a turkey. However, one Midwest farm celebrates thanksgiving with turkeys… but with a twist…. Instead of buying turkeys for dinner, you can buy time to cuddle them. That’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

These Long-Billed Iowa Birds Love to Dance [WATCH]

If you're lucky enough to spot one of these birds here in Iowa, put on the brakes. They're quite the entertainers. I must admit I don't believe I've been lucky enough to see one of these in person but after seeing a photo online I decided to do some investigating. What I found can't help but make you smile.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Unique Way Community Supports NE Iowa Farmer Battling Cancer

After hearing the news about Steve Copenhaver’s cancer diagnosis, Doug Lentz knew he needed to do something to help the family out. I got the bad news of Steve's help from his uncle George Richardson. And we just decided to try to help Steve out by taking some of his crops out… I made a couple of phone calls and then they just the phone calls just started pouring in from other volunteers.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

5 Times Iowans Were Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ [WATCH]

One of the most popular shows on Netflix right now is the reboot of the series Unsolved Mysteries. There are only three seasons of the new edition, but the show dates all the way back to 1987! Using the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki site, I went back through the show's history to take a look at some of the Iowa mysteries that have been featured on episodes. Here are five of the big ones:
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

A Hallmark Christmas Movie in Iowa Would Go Like This

Halloween is over and it is officially November. As you gear up for Thanksgiving and Christmas you can expect to see Hallmark holiday movies galore. Whether you're finding them on basic cable or any of your favorite streaming services, gear up, because, like winter in Game of Thrones, they're coming.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

