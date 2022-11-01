ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

101.5 WPDH

They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie

A popular restaurant chain with a cult following was featured on "Undercover Boss" and now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Sojourner Truth comes to Saugerties

A powerful reenactment of Sojourner Truth’s Ain’t I a Woman will be performed by the reverend Deborah A. Zuill on November 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Total Tennis on Old King’s Highway in Saugerties. Rev. Zuill, who is also an actor, is well-known for her reenactments at...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz Middle School will host its annual Blood Drive on Election Day

The New Paltz Middle School’s eighth-grade health classes will be hosting their 20th annual Election Day Blood Drive on Tuesday, November 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. The donation process takes approximately an hour. All are welcome! For additional information, please contact Melissa Gruver at 845-256-4200, the New York Blood Center at 1-800-933-BLOOD or nybloodcenter.org. Please remember to bring your blood donor card and/or your Photo ID.
NEW PALTZ, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cage Fighting this Weekend in Poughkeepsie, New York

Punches are coming to Poughkeepsie. A cage fighting event is hitting Poughkeepsie, New York this weekend. Mixed Martial Arts has come a long way over past couple of decades. The early days of sport was style against style and it could get extremely barbaric. The original tournaments of the Ultimate Fighting Championship didn't were extreme and didn't enforce very many rules. That's why the sport earned the nickname human cockfighting. Almost 30 years after the first UFC tournament the company is now worth billions of dollars.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
sheenmagazine.com

Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York

One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ESOPUS, NY

