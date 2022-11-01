Read full article on original website
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
‘Undercover Boss’ Restaurant Opens in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie
A popular restaurant chain with a cult following was featured on "Undercover Boss" and now has two new Hudson Valley locations. It's been a rough few years for Hudson Valley restaurants. BurgerFi, Hudson's, The Valley Diner, Mole Mole, Dairy Island, Ruby Tuesday, the Table Talk Diner, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral and so many other restaurants have all shut their doors in the Hudson Valley. But after a long stretch of high-profile restaurant closures, theregion is finally seeing an uptick in new restaurant openings.
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Sojourner Truth comes to Saugerties
A powerful reenactment of Sojourner Truth’s Ain’t I a Woman will be performed by the reverend Deborah A. Zuill on November 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Total Tennis on Old King’s Highway in Saugerties. Rev. Zuill, who is also an actor, is well-known for her reenactments at...
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
New Paltz Middle School will host its annual Blood Drive on Election Day
The New Paltz Middle School’s eighth-grade health classes will be hosting their 20th annual Election Day Blood Drive on Tuesday, November 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. The donation process takes approximately an hour. All are welcome! For additional information, please contact Melissa Gruver at 845-256-4200, the New York Blood Center at 1-800-933-BLOOD or nybloodcenter.org. Please remember to bring your blood donor card and/or your Photo ID.
Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years
One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside, you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you.
Cage Fighting this Weekend in Poughkeepsie, New York
Punches are coming to Poughkeepsie. A cage fighting event is hitting Poughkeepsie, New York this weekend. Mixed Martial Arts has come a long way over past couple of decades. The early days of sport was style against style and it could get extremely barbaric. The original tournaments of the Ultimate Fighting Championship didn't were extreme and didn't enforce very many rules. That's why the sport earned the nickname human cockfighting. Almost 30 years after the first UFC tournament the company is now worth billions of dollars.
Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
Route 9 Gas Station To Hand Out $500 in Fuel for ‘Tanks-Giving’
A Hudson Valley business will be handing out $500 in free gas to one lucky customer. The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding its annual Tanks-Giving food drive. The annual event encourages listeners to make donations to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley by giving everyone who comes to the food drive a chance to win free gas.
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Newburgh store sells $1M Powerball second place winning ticket
A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.
