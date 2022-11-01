ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Downtown Trick or Treat continues to be a hit

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Halloween spirit filled Historic Downtown Pocatello on Monday.

The Gate City hosted its annual trick or treat in downtown, where local businesses, police officers, and generous volunteers showed up to give out candy to kids and families.

It's a day Erin Huntsman look forward to every year.

"We want to come out here, because we love dressing up and seeing the little kids and seeing their smiles and just having fun trick or treating," Huntsman said.

The crazy costumes were on full display, from Mario to the Mona Lisa.

When picking her costume, Freya Jones had one idea in mind: a unicorn police officer.

"I just wanted to be one, because last year I was a unicorn," Jones said.

This day was not only fun for the families, but also for the people running this community to be able to give back.

