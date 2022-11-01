ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com

Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com

Matt Cardona On His Role in The Last Match, Didn’t Realize How Hard It Would Be

Matt Cardona has taken to the stage for the pro wrestling musical The Last Match, and he recently revealed that he didn’t realize how hard it would be. Cardona plays the lead in the musical production, and he talked about his work in the role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

WWE Officially Announces Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown

Following their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win at Crown Jewel, the Usos are officially set to face The New Day on Smackdown. As noted, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles at the Saturday PPV. WWE has now made their defense against New Day, which was announced last week, official.
411mania.com

WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Top 10 Badass Moments, Latest Smackdown In Three

– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at the top badass Rhea Ripley moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. – The latest Smackdown In Three video is online, as you can see...
411mania.com

Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown

– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Made Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear While Travelling

Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while travelling.
411mania.com

Latest On WWE’s Interest In Chelsea Green Return

A new report has an update on WWE’s interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. It was reported last month that WWE had an interest in bringing Green back into the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE has discussed Green as one of several women that they have interest in bringing back. However, there’s no word on whether any deal has been reached or return date set and Green claimed to the site that she hasn’t been contacted, noting that she is booked for NWA, Wrestlecade and more through March.
411mania.com

Logan Paul on Being Cornered by His Brother for WWE Crown Jewel

– Jake and Logan Paul spoke to Radio Rahim at WWE Crown Jewel this week ahead of today’s Crown Jewel 2022 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful). Jake Paul on cornering his brother at the event: “The grind never stops. I’m excited to be here to support my brother and I love what I do. This is vacation. We’re going to take out Roman Reigns.’
411mania.com

Damage CTRL Regain Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– It looks like Nikki Cross was ready for a way to sabotage Asuka and Alea Bliss’ Women’s Tag Team Title defense at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. Cross cost her former tag team partner and Asuka their belts, helping Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) regain their titles.
411mania.com

WWE News: Talent Exits Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel, New Trademark For TLC

– WWE’s roster are out of Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s Crown Jewel PPV. PWInsider reports that the talent all made it out of the country without issues. The site notes that some flew out on private jets while others took group flights out, stopping in either Paris or London en route to the US.

Comments / 0

Community Policy