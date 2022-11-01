Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
411mania.com
Bayley Says Her WWE Run Isn’t What She Expected In a Good Way, Talks Returning to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Bayley is set to battle for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently discussed her return to Saudi Arabia and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The National for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Overcomes Karrion Kross, Escapes Cage at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage. Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona On His Role in The Last Match, Didn’t Realize How Hard It Would Be
Matt Cardona has taken to the stage for the pro wrestling musical The Last Match, and he recently revealed that he didn’t realize how hard it would be. Cardona plays the lead in the musical production, and he talked about his work in the role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Jake Paul Teases More WWE Involvement After Crown Jewel, Note On Possible Future Plans
Jake Paul came out to help his brother Logan at WWE Crown Jewel, and he weighed in on possibly doing more with WWE. Paul made the save for Logan at Saturday’s PPV, and he spoke with Seconds Out following his appearance to tease potentially doing more with the company.
411mania.com
WWE Officially Announces Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown
Following their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win at Crown Jewel, the Usos are officially set to face The New Day on Smackdown. As noted, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles at the Saturday PPV. WWE has now made their defense against New Day, which was announced last week, official.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Top 10 Badass Moments, Latest Smackdown In Three
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at the top badass Rhea Ripley moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. – The latest Smackdown In Three video is online, as you can see...
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Made Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear While Travelling
Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while travelling.
411mania.com
WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes Shot at ‘Flippy Floppers’ After Crown Jewel, Rob Schamberger Paints Brock Lesnar
– Braun Strowman is feeling his oats after his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, and he took to Twitter to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after the show. Strowman posted to his Twitter account to praise Omos, writing:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we...
411mania.com
Latest On WWE’s Interest In Chelsea Green Return
A new report has an update on WWE’s interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. It was reported last month that WWE had an interest in bringing Green back into the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE has discussed Green as one of several women that they have interest in bringing back. However, there’s no word on whether any deal has been reached or return date set and Green claimed to the site that she hasn’t been contacted, noting that she is booked for NWA, Wrestlecade and more through March.
411mania.com
Logan Paul on Being Cornered by His Brother for WWE Crown Jewel
– Jake and Logan Paul spoke to Radio Rahim at WWE Crown Jewel this week ahead of today’s Crown Jewel 2022 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful). Jake Paul on cornering his brother at the event: “The grind never stops. I’m excited to be here to support my brother and I love what I do. This is vacation. We’re going to take out Roman Reigns.’
411mania.com
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did Vince McMahon Change Michael Hayes’ Name to Dok Hendrix?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Damage CTRL Regain Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It looks like Nikki Cross was ready for a way to sabotage Asuka and Alea Bliss’ Women’s Tag Team Title defense at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. Cross cost her former tag team partner and Asuka their belts, helping Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) regain their titles.
411mania.com
WWE News: Talent Exits Saudi Arabia After Crown Jewel, New Trademark For TLC
– WWE’s roster are out of Saudi Arabia following Saturday’s Crown Jewel PPV. PWInsider reports that the talent all made it out of the country without issues. The site notes that some flew out on private jets while others took group flights out, stopping in either Paris or London en route to the US.
Comments / 0