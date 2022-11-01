A new report has an update on WWE’s interest in bringing back Chelsea Green. It was reported last month that WWE had an interest in bringing Green back into the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE has discussed Green as one of several women that they have interest in bringing back. However, there’s no word on whether any deal has been reached or return date set and Green claimed to the site that she hasn’t been contacted, noting that she is booked for NWA, Wrestlecade and more through March.

4 HOURS AGO