Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO