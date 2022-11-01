Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Wichita Eagle
Look: Check Out Joe Burrow’s Pregame Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to lead his team past the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The 25-year-old wore a sweater and grey jeans into the stadium. He's known for his pregame fits. This is one of his most traditional looks of the season. Check it out below.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Colts Preview: 1 ‘Outside the Box,’ 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The two long-time rivals are meeting for the...
Wichita Eagle
Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon Sets TD Record, Bengals Cruise Past Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately needed a win on Sunday against the Panthers and they got it in blowout fashion. Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to a 42-21 win over Carolina. Joe Mixon scored a Bengals-record five touchdowns. It was by far the best game of his...
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
Wichita Eagle
Jets-Bills: Halftime Thoughts From East Rutherford
At the half at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have taken an expected lead on the New York Jets, using two Josh Allen ground scores to their advantage en route to a 14-10 lead. What can we gather from a Buffalo perspective in the first half of action?. Just Joshin'
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown on Opening Drive, Bengals Take 7-0 Lead Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a 9-play, 90-yard opening drive that ended with a two-yard Joe Mixon touchdown. Mixon surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards on the drive. Watch the play below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Center Lloyd Cushenberry III to ‘Miss Some Time’
Many NFL analysts did not view the Denver Broncos' offensive renaissance in the second half in London, in tandem with the unfortunate injury and exit of center Lloyd Cushenberry III, as a coincidence. Cushenberry went down with a groin injury at the end of the second quarter vs. the Jacksonville...
Wichita Eagle
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals
After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots
Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.
Wichita Eagle
Tyus Bowser Coy About Making 2022 Ravens Debut Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was coy about playing Monday night against the Saints. “If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," he said. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts
FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Jets: Matt Milano, James Robinson Injury Update, How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets. ... with two key names now in the news regarding injury. Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers return to action on Sunday against the Falcons following their bye week, searching for their fifth win of the season. Despite the week off, the Chargers still remain vastly depleted with injuries. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Wichita Eagle
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
