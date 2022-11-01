ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?

A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Jets-Bills: Halftime Thoughts From East Rutherford

At the half at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have taken an expected lead on the New York Jets, using two Josh Allen ground scores to their advantage en route to a 14-10 lead. What can we gather from a Buffalo perspective in the first half of action?. Just Joshin'
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Center Lloyd Cushenberry III to ‘Miss Some Time’

Many NFL analysts did not view the Denver Broncos' offensive renaissance in the second half in London, in tandem with the unfortunate injury and exit of center Lloyd Cushenberry III, as a coincidence. Cushenberry went down with a groin injury at the end of the second quarter vs. the Jacksonville...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals

After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots

Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Tyus Bowser Coy About Making 2022 Ravens Debut Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was coy about playing Monday night against the Saints. “If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," he said. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts

FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers return to action on Sunday against the Falcons following their bye week, searching for their fifth win of the season. Despite the week off, the Chargers still remain vastly depleted with injuries. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
GREEN BAY, WI

