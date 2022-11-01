Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
WATCH! College Football’s Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast
Andrew Bauhs ofCollege Football Tourand Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many. This week, they discuss their college football playlist–...
Wichita Eagle
Puka Nacua Makes One of the Best Catches in BYU History to Beat Boise State
With 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, BYU faced a 4th & Goal from the Boise State six yard-line. The Cougars, who trailed 28-24, had failed to take advantage of multiple redzone opportunities earlier in the game. With the game on the line, BYU offensive coordinator put the game in the hands of his two best players: Puka Nacua and Jaren Hall.
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
Wichita Eagle
Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals
After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons WATCH: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Scores TD in Return vs. Chargers
It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to get running back Cordarrelle Patterson back involved in the absence. Fresh off a four-week absence due to "minor" knee surgery, Patterson received the ball on the first two plays of Atlanta's opening drive during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Stars Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon Celebrate Touchdown Paparazzi Style
CINCINNATI — The Bengals scored on their opening possession on Sunday against the Panthers thanks to Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon. Burrow was 5-for-5 for 69 yards, including a 35-yard pass to Mixon. The star running back scored from two yards out to give Cincinnati the lead. Watch Mixon...
Wichita Eagle
Tyus Bowser Coy About Making 2022 Ravens Debut Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was coy about playing Monday night against the Saints. “If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," he said. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Mixon Scores Touchdown on Opening Drive, Bengals Take 7-0 Lead Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals on a 9-play, 90-yard opening drive that ended with a two-yard Joe Mixon touchdown. Mixon surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards on the drive. Watch the play below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Colts Preview: 1 ‘Outside the Box,’ 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The two long-time rivals are meeting for the...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Wichita Eagle
Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Comments / 0