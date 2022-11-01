ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
Wichita Eagle

WATCH! College Football’s Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast

Andrew Bauhs ofCollege Football Tourand Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many. This week, they discuss their college football playlist–...
Wichita Eagle

Puka Nacua Makes One of the Best Catches in BYU History to Beat Boise State

With 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, BYU faced a 4th & Goal from the Boise State six yard-line. The Cougars, who trailed 28-24, had failed to take advantage of multiple redzone opportunities earlier in the game. With the game on the line, BYU offensive coordinator put the game in the hands of his two best players: Puka Nacua and Jaren Hall.
PROVO, UT
Wichita Eagle

Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?

A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting. Activated: LB Krys Barnes. Linebacker Krys Barnes is back...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Darrell Taylor, Marquise Goodwin Headline Seahawks Inactives at Cardinals

After being ruled out on Friday, the Seahawks will be without outside linebacker Darrell Taylor and receiver Marquise Goodwin as they seek a season sweep against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dealing with a nagging hip injury suffered in a Week 7 win over the Chargers, Taylor lasted only...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons WATCH: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Scores TD in Return vs. Chargers

It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to get running back Cordarrelle Patterson back involved in the absence. Fresh off a four-week absence due to "minor" knee surgery, Patterson received the ball on the first two plays of Atlanta's opening drive during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Tyus Bowser Coy About Making 2022 Ravens Debut Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was coy about playing Monday night against the Saints. “If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that’s when you’ll know," he said. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens newly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been a quick learner. In less than a week with the team, Smith has already picked up the nuances of Mike Macdonald's defense and he's ready to make his debut Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
GREEN BAY, WI

