ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 2

Jassen Reynolds
4d ago

well the main important thing is that she is in favor of abortion. so I don't think we need people that want to kill innocent babies. they are God's children if they have a heartbeat and if anybody that is for abortions and running for office. they need to go somewhere else as an occupation because they will not be getting my vote

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears

In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Roy Cooper keeps funding for childcare going

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper took a field trip to High Point Thursday. He stopped by the Kid Appeal Learning Center to hang with the children and talk about North Carolina’s childcare stabilization grants. Gov. Cooper said our state used $800 million in American rescue money...
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Castelli Sends ‘Cease and Desist’ Letter To Manning Campaign

It’s not unusual for political candidates to be offended by the advertisements run by their opponents. Republican 6th District congressional candidate Christian Castelli decided to do something about the ads being run by his opponent, Democratic 6th District Congresswoman Kathy Manning. Greensboro attorney Chuck Winfree, on behalf of the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Former Trump advisor's group sends misleading mailers to voters

Cary resident Su Cho received a mailer from the America First Legal Foundation. The mailer shows a fake "now hiring ad" that says you "must be Black or Latinx" and "whites and Asians need not apply." Cary resident Su Cho received a mailer from the America First Legal Foundation. The...
CARY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Behind the badge: A look into Burlington Police Department’s role in reform, officer training

Lt. Shelly Katkowski pats an officer in training on the back during training at Burlington Law Enforcement Training facility on Sept 23. Lt. Shelly Katkowski puts on her police uniform, straps a gun to her waist and heads to the Burlington Police Department. But when she takes off the widely recognizable outfit each day, she keeps her occupation close to her chest.
BURLINGTON, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"

A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy