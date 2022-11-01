Read full article on original website
Roadwork in the Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
Overnight Structure And Grass Fire In East Sonora
Sonora, CA – An overnight blaze in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County involved a structure with flames that spread to nearby vegetation. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in a garage in the 19000 block of Curtis Court near Serrano Road off Highway 108. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. She added that crews were able to put out the grass fire in minutes at an estimated 100th of an acre in size.
Mountain Passes Could Remain Closed For Season
Sonora, CA – Next week’s forecasted snowstorm could keep the mountain passes closed for the season. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, as earlier reported here. While Highway 108 Sonora Pass is currently closed about 26 miles east of Strawberry, come Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon, it will move farther west to the Sno-Park, just six miles east of that community, due to the upcoming storms. Caltrans noted, “If there is enough snow, it will be closed for the season.”
Wicked Weather Cancels Monument Sign Meeting
Calaveras County, CA — One of the six meetings to be held this month regarding gateway and wayfinding signs along Calaveras County highways has been postponed. The Clean California Gateway Monument project is a partnership between Caltrans and county public works officials. The six meetings are being held to get community input on the sign designs. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as earlier reported here..
New Details On Federal Grant Boosting Fire Service In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — More information is now known about the $9-million FEMA SAFER grant that will boost fire protection in Tuolumne County. Three million will be paid out over each of the next three years, as detailed here in an earlier story. CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “The grant will fund a total of 19 positions and add a station in Groveland and a station at Station 56 in Soulsbyville (near the Outpost). The grant will also increase staffing at Jamestown and Station 51[in Mono Village].”
Winter Storm Warning For The Sierra Nevada Through Wednesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings, effective today through Wednesday. The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM this afternoon until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, including the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 AM Wednesday.
Winter Storm Warnings For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings. The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM Sunday until 10 AM Wednesday.
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
The Second Storm Of The Season Begins Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Total...
Tuolumne County Native New Mother Lode Fair Manager
Sonora, CA – The new Mother Lode Fair Manager is a Tuolumne County native who has worked for the fair for the past 24 years. Kim Helmbold was voted to serve in that position at the 29th District Agriculture Association/Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors October 25th meeting. “I’m...
Tuolumne County Sees Increase In Youth Respiratory Hospitalizations
Sonora, CA — Similar to statewide trends, Tuolumne County has recently seen an increase in children being hospitalized for respiratory issues. Public health officials across the state are concerned about a winter season that could see a mix of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), Covid and the flu. On Monday,...
Pooch Winnie Recovering From Successful Surgery
Jamestown, CA – Wandering Winnie the dog that was found with a broken leg and needing surgery is recuperating in her new forever home. As reported here in mid-October, Winnie was found on the streets, all alone and limping, by Tuolumne County Animal Control officers. Noticing that her right back leg must be hurting as she was not putting any weight on it, the officers took her to a veterinarian’s office. An x-ray showed that the leg was so badly injured that it would need to be amputated to save her life. The shelter reached out to the public for donations to help pay for the costly surgery, and they responded generously.
Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine. Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.
Three Arrested In Case Involving Burglary, Drugs And Vehicle Theft
Sonora, CA – Three were arrested in a case involving a burglary, drugs and vehicle theft. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the Pine Lake Drive area in Mi Wuk Village for a report of a burglary, and theft of a vehicle and motorcycle. Once on the scene, deputies discovered evidence that led them to a local business. They viewed video surveillance footage that helped them identify one suspect, 28-year-old Ivan Hand of Sonora.
First Round Playoff Games Set For Sonora And Summerville
Sonora, CA – We now know what teams Sonora and Summerville will play in their first game of the Sac Joaquin Section Football playoffs. The Wildcats are in the Division 5 bracket and are the two-seed. Seventh-seed Pioneer, with the home team advantage, lost to the 10th-seeded Center High Cougars last night in the first round of playoff battles, 28-7. That means the Wildcats will take on the Cougars at 7 p.m. on November 11 at Sonora’s Dunlavy Field. The game will be aired live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.
