ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Mud Jeans Shares Supply Chain Partners Powering Circular Journey

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIVbF_0iuQDVe300

Mud Jeans achieved its “Road to 100” goal with June’s debut of the world’s first jean made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled cotton . The circular garment, however, is just one of several achievements the Dutch brand recounts in its 2021 Sustainability Report.

By the numbers, Mud sold almost 50,000 pairs of jeans in 2021 and turned 11,500 old jeans into new ones. It also created a 40 percent recycled denim couch cover with Ikea, bringing its circular ethos into the home goods category, and updated its chemical policy based on ZDHC guidelines.

These sustainable steps helped the brand nab B Corp’s “Best for the World” title for earning the certification group’s highest environmental category score worldwide.

The report pulls back the curtain on Mud’s supply chain and production.

Last year 89 percent of the new denim fabrics Mud used came from Spain’s Tejidos Royo , followed by Bossa, with 10 percent. Just 1 percent was made from “unwanted and forgotten” deadstock textiles.

The fabrics use OCS certified organic cotton and GRS certified recycled cotton ensuring that jeans can easily be recycled and reincorporated into production. Mud said 97 percent of its jeans contain recycled content—32 percent of which are made with 40 percent post-consumer cotton.

“In 2021 our total production consisted of 70 percent organic cotton and 28 percent recycled cotton. We had some styles with a small amount of Tencel, but this was less than 1 percent. The final 1 percent is the use of elastane to make some of our jeans stretchy,” it said.

Fabrics travel to Tunisia’s Yousstex International where they are transformed into jeans. Mud reported that Yousstex completed an audit with the Social Labour Convergence Program (SLCP) in 2020. The factory also went through a full IWAY audit covering environmental, social and working conditions and recently received its GOTS certification.

In 2021, Mud published a brand-new LCA in which it updated all impact calculations of its products and found production impact improvements from “cradle to gate.” Between 2020 and 2021, it reduced its average water impact by 17.6 percent and conserved 311 million liters of water versus the industry standard.

Tejidos Royo’s Dry Indigo technology plays a significant role in the brand’s water conservation, as well as Yousstex’s reverse osmosis process that recycles 95 percent of water.

The company reduced its average CO2 impact by 3.2 percent from 2020 to 2021, falling just short of its goal of 5 percent.

The award-winning brand is sharing its knowledge. In 2021, Mud created a free sustainable fashion course for students and young professionals who want to learn more about the topic. The course was created together with industry experts and covers five topics: fast fashion, the work of Mud Jeans, partnerships, transparency, and responsible business. Students earn a certificate after passing a quiz on each topic.

Monthly online Q&As with CEO Bert van Son and CSR officer Lea Landsberg, and an “edutainment” podcast on circularity continue the conversation.

The brand’s circular journey is ongoing. Along with introducing its 100 percent post-consumer recycled cotton jean this year, Mud kickstarted a repair pilot project and increased material diversity by adding hemp to its jeans. It also added traceability QR codes to garments.

Goals for 2023 include making 5 percent of its collection from 100 percent recycled post-consumer denim, pivoting to 100 percent cellulosic sewing thread and further reducing waste by finding solutions for unwanted pieces.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

C&A Ramps Up Denim Production at German Factory

C&A is racking up sustainability achievements. In its new “Sustainability Report 2021,” the German company said it sourced 99 precent more sustainable cotton, 41 percent of its man-made cellulosic fibers was more “sustainably sourced” and 79 percent of the chemicals used were approved as “safe.”  One of its biggest wins for the year, however, was the start of denim production at C&A Factory for Innovation in Textiles (C&A FIT) in Mönchengladbach, Germany, a renovated factory with digital, automatized and CO2-free technologies specialized for sustainable jeans production.  The facility, according to the report, is powered by 100 percent renewable electricity from on-site solar...
Sourcing Journal

How to Survive a Shipping ‘A-Parcel-Lypse’? Unchain the Supply Chain

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. supply chain chief Shekar Natarajan drew laughs at Sourcing Journal’s annual Fall Summit when he said distribution and fulfillment inefficiencies are heading toward an “a-parcel-lypse.” But there was truth to the sentiment, all kidding aside.  Natarajan delivered a firm reality check for shippers and carriers alike when he spoke last week about the need for the industry to band together moving forward to share resources when it comes to fulfilling and shipping orders.  “For everyone who thinks they can build a supply chain, an elastic supply chain, I’ve got some bad news for you,” he told attendees. “American...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Natural Fibers, Waterless Denim Gain Steam: Report

Fibers—and their impact on the environment—are often the point of contention between denim purists and innovators in the cotton-rich supply chain. However, a new sustainability report by Edited reveals space for all types of sustainable fibers.  Though conventional cotton remains the go-to fiber for denim, the retail analytics firm points to inflated cotton prices and water and energy use associated with the fiber as reasons leading retailers to diversify their assortments with other natural fibers.  Products described as containing organic cotton components have seen 17 percent year-over-year growth. “Organic cotton uses 91 percent less water to grow than conventional cotton and avoids...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Must Eradicate Fabric Waste Fast

Technology adoption in the fashion industry value chain is certainly accelerating. The Covid pandemic made it very clear that brands, sourcing houses and manufacturers needed to rapidly adopt digital processes if they stood any chance of surviving an increasingly complex and uncertain future.  Alongside the impact of the pandemic, however, there has also been a massive shift in consumer behaviour in support of people, planet, and performance. Fueled by COP26 and a rise in media attention to global environmental activism, consumers are now asking questions about how their clothes and footwear are sourced, manufactured and delivered—and brands are progressively being asked to show...
Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Selects Eastman’s Naia™ Renew Fiber with Enhanced Sustainability

Naia™ Renew recycled fibers already make a strong circularity statement, and Eastman is upping the ante with a new, enhanced line. The company’s Naia™ Renew ES—its latest fiber offering made with a higher percentage of recycled content—has already been picked up by outdoor apparel brand Patagonia for a limited run of T-shirts for its Workwear line. The ES stands for “enhanced sustainability,” and Naia™ Renew ES is made with 60 percent recycled content. This option also requires fewer virgin materials to make an environmentally friendly product than other cellulose-based yarns and fibers. Diving deeper into its construction, Naia™ Renew ES is made from...
Sourcing Journal

Dollar General Is Just Throwing Money Away at This Point

Less than a month after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) cited Dollar General Corp. with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers’ safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2.78 million in proposed penalties now owed by national discount retailer. The DOL said Tuesday that since 2017, Dollar General Corp. has been fined more than $12.3 million in initial penalties for numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations. During the past five years, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Recalls Kobe-Worn Sneakers

Adidas has reportedly recalled pairs of its yet to be re-released Crazy 1 basketball sneaker, a classic shoe initially donned by late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. According to a report from Complex, Adidas notified retail partners ahead of the shoes’ anticipated Oct. 22 relaunch that they had to send pairs back to the athleticwear company because of a quality control issue. It didn’t specify what was wrong with the shoes, however. One of the report’s sources with knowledge of the recall said the shoes were suffering from creasing in the upper’s foam material. The product page for the shoe on Adidas’ website now...
Sourcing Journal

Clarks Recall Cites Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Clarks issued a product safety recall affecting a number of women’s footwear styles. The company on Thursday said consumers who purchased the Brinkley and Breeze slip-on, lace-up and mule styles navy color ways and prints should stop wearing the shoes immediately due to testing that revealed some samples contained excess levels of dye chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine.
Sourcing Journal

Organic Cotton Fraud Gets Textile Exchange Fired Up

Textile Exchange has released a new report addressing the root causes of integrity issues across the organic cotton sector. “We believe that integrity is critically important to the organic cotton supply chain, but equally, we recognize that there are difficulties upholding this principle,” the report said. “Challenges in integrity are neither new nor unique to organic cotton, and they often evolve.” “Strengthening Integrity in Organic Cotton” aims to provide more guidance on ways the industry can act to improve the integrity, recommending that brands and supply chain partners proactively adopt an integrity system that tackles fraud by building compliance through standards and...
Sourcing Journal

Simon on Stores: ‘Bricks Is Where the Action Is’

Simon Property Group (SPG) CEO David Simon is as bullish about physical retail stores as he’s ever been. In a Nutshell: The mall operator, a real estate investment trust (REIT), reported third quarter earnings results topping Wall Street estimates. It reported $8.6 billion in liquidity at the end of Q3, and refinanced 16 property mortgages from January through September. It also has a “significant number of leases” in its pipeline for a new lease opening rate up 10 percent since last year and average leases lasting seven years. “We have yet to see any pullback in opening new stores or renewals,” the...
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii

Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing on Why Closing the Loop Cannot Be a Solo Venture

When it comes to circularity and closing the loop, is collaboration the new competition? To make real change, companies need to come together to build systems that span the entire supply chain. This spirit of collaboration is central to wood-based fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group’s circularity efforts and recycling innovations. As an industry, there is a great deal of confusion, misconceptions and even circularity-washing, and without clear definitions, terms are misused and not understood. Circularity has more than one lens. “Lenzing defines circularity as the ability to keep products in use within the hierarchy of circularity, and our perspective includes end of life...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
Sourcing Journal

AG’s Second Vegan Leather Collection Soups Up Sustainability

Sustainability is now an added selling point of the vegan leather collection from AG Jeans. The line, which premiered for Holiday 2021, has dropped its second iteration with new materials that are even more environmentally friendly than the first one. The new animal-free leather employs organic biomass and other plant-based materials that eliminate toxic dimethylformamide (DMF) chemicals and employs waterborne polyurethane, which is superior to conventional polymers in terms of nontoxicity and nonflammability among other characteristics. Overall, the brand says it is just environmentally sounder than before. The line’s fashion factor has also been improved. “The new collection is more supple,...
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Pull the Plug

Just days after hosting around 500 vendors for a summit outlining its new strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has seen several suppliers stop or restrict shipments. According to a report from Bloomberg, Dbest Products Inc.—which has sold its rolling carts to the retailer for more than a decade—and longtime kitchen storage product supplier YouCopia both halted merchandise shipments to the embattled retailer.
Sourcing Journal

Can This New Enzyme Tech Recycle Away Plastic, Textile Waste?

Protein Evolution Inc. (PEI) has introduced what could be groundbreaking technology that transforms textile and mixed-plastic waste into what it said is an infinitely reusable resource, helping the chemicals industry transition to a lower-carbon, circular economy. Leveraging recent breakthroughs in natural science and artificial intelligence, the company designs enzymes to break down end-of-life textile and plastic waste into the building blocks that make up new textile and plastic products. PEI’s proprietary process is said to be the first of its kind that is built to scale, creating a cost-effective solution with immediate applications for the petrochemical industry, global consumer goods companies,...
Sourcing Journal

Byborre Adds Ready-to-Order Textiles Collection

Further expanding the comprehensive Byborre Create tool, textile innovation company Byborre on Tuesday introduced a ready-to-order textile collection under the name Textiles. With the first 17 pre-made fabrics, produced with traceable materials, Textiles makes it easier for professionals to design better products with better textiles, all directly available to order at byborre.com. Textiles is based on Byborre’s experience with patterns, colors and digital to help creators find the right option for their product. Byborre Textiles uses material blends that support longevity, made with its signature circular knitting techniques and extensive stock of yarns. As with all Byborre fabrics, all textiles come with...
Sourcing Journal

Ganni Makes Eyes at Mushrooms

Mushrooms are having a moment. Inspired by Ganni’s commitment to eliminate the use of virgin animal leather from its product line by 2023, Bolt Threads and Ganni have joined together to launch the Green Pastures Pledge, an initiative that aims to incentivize brands to remove the use of virgin leather in their supply chain in exchange for preferred access to Bolt Threads’ mycelium leather Mylo material. Mylo is an innovative material made from mycelium, the underground root-like system of fungi. Mushrooms are the fruits of mycelium and Mylo is widely known as “mushroom leather.” Mylo material is certified bio-based, 100 percent animal-free,...
Sourcing Journal

Jack & Jones Releases Its First Product Made With Spinnova Fibers

The two-year-old joint product development partnership between Finnish fiber manufacturer Spinnova and Danish apparel conglomerate Bestseller has finally borne fashion fruit. Bestseller, which produces the labels Vero Moda, Only and Noisy May among more than 18 others, has released the first product from the collaboration, a pair of men’s trousers for its biggest label, Jack & Jones. The pants are called the Bill Revolver Wide Chino and are made of 20 percent Spinnova fiber, 20 percent BCI cotton and 60 percent organic cotton. They are available online and at monobrand and wholesale accounts globally for $69.99 and come in ecru or...
Sourcing Journal

Now DSW Customers Can Fix Their Favorite Footwear

DSW wants consumers to spruce up their shoes instead of springing for new ones. The Designer Brands-owned retail chain is making Cobbler Direct’s services available to customers at 500-plus stores, addressing the “growing need” for footwear repair when so few craftsmen are available to meet demand. “DSW is hyper-focused on delighting our customers, offering diverse brands and delivering products with speed, and we coordinate with the best partners to make our business succeed,” said DSW president Doug Howe. “We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW’s partnership with...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy