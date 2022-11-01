ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Franklin News Post

Eagles finish regular-season play at Northside

ROANOKE—Franklin County seeks its sixth victory of the year Friday when the Eagles face Blue Ridge District rival Northside in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m. The last time the Eagles (5-4) won six regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns (2018...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
techlunchpail.com

Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener

Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Salem, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Giles High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
SALEM, VA
High School Football PRO

Martinsville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bassett High School football team will have a game with Martinsville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees

ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
SALEM, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Catch of a lifetime

Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Hutchison, Joyce Barker

Joyce Ann Barker Hutchison, age 85 went to be with the Lord November 1, 2022. She died peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 64 years. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William Douglas Hutchison. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 64...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA

