Franklin News Post
Eagles finish regular-season play at Northside
ROANOKE—Franklin County seeks its sixth victory of the year Friday when the Eagles face Blue Ridge District rival Northside in the regular-season finale for both clubs. Kickoff at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field is 7 p.m. The last time the Eagles (5-4) won six regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns (2018...
techlunchpail.com
Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener
Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
pcpatriot.com
Cougars rally, but fall short against Demons
Pulaski County rallied in the second half, but fell just short of knocking off Christiansburg Friday night,34-31 to close out the football season for the Cougars.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the leaders on the court for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will not be hitting the hardwood during the first game of the season Monday against Delaware State due to a one-game suspension. According to the school, the NCAA has handed down...
WSLS
Pulaski County falls to Christiansburg 34-31
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Cougars made the trek to face the Blue Demons on Friday night. It was a hard-fought game by both teams, but only one would win. Pulaski County certainly didn’t go quietly. Christiansburg took the win, 34-31.
Salem, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Martinsville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
WSLS
Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees
ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
NRVNews
Hutchison, Joyce Barker
Joyce Ann Barker Hutchison, age 85 went to be with the Lord November 1, 2022. She died peacefully at home with her beloved husband of 64 years. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, William Douglas Hutchison. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of 64...
WSLS
Callaghan Elementary to be closed Thursday, Friday due to high number of probable flu cases
COVINGTON, Va. – An elementary school in the Highlands will be closed for the rest of this week because a lot of kids are out sick. Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that Callaghan Elementary will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, due to a high number of probable flu cases.
wchstv.com
West Virginia State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire while searching a...
Lucky Virginia woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
